Collingwood Music Festival Announces 2022 Programming

Since the first Collingwood Music Festival in 2019, a primary goal has been to showcase international talent through celebrating Canada's cultural diversity. While the event features strong classical and jazz components, equally important are world music, and the culture of the Indigenous peoples of Canada, prominent in last year's festival.



This year the festival continues on this path presenting audience favourites, the Juno-winning Penderecki String Quartet, and, co-presenting a showcase of SING! The Toronto International Vocal Arts Festival's finest jazz-infused a cappella groups alongside The Nathaniel Dett Chorale, Canada's first professional choral group dedicated to Afrocentric music of all styles. World music phenoms, the KUNE Global Orchestra fuses different international cultures together in their creations, while each of its eleven virtuosic members retains their personal musical and cultural identities

Rising star, Cree Métis songwriter iskwē and Canadian rock/roots music legend Tom Wilson (Tehoh'ahake) best known for his work with Blackie & The Rodeo Kings, will perform a concert in which their disparate vocal styles fuse seamlessly. During Youth Day, an entire day of FREE outdoor events for youth and families in celebration of Nunavut Day, Collingwood-resident Muckpaloo Ipeelie, founder of the Inuit Urban Identity Project invites participants to a fascinating presentation about Inuit Culture, saying:



"Step into Inuit way of being with laughter, fun and a sense of community. 'IQ' or 'Inuit Qaujimajatuqangit' brings together fun, laughter and a sense of community. Inuit way of being is for everyone. Join us - Tauni, Aalpi and myself on July 9 in the afternoon, as we will play a host of Arctic games, games that have kept laughter and smiles alive during our long winter months."

Festival Schedule:

Saturday, July 9 FREE! Youth Day in the serene natural setting of Duntroon Highlands Golf Club. An entire day of events for youth and families in celebration of Nunavut Day

Saturday, July 9, 7pm - Inaugural Concert - Rhapsody On The Bay

The 55-member ensemble National Academy Orchestra's majestic return to Collingwood with the festival's very own Artistic Director Daniel Vnukowski at the piano and the new Interim Artistic Director of the Boris Brott Festival, Maestro Alain Trudel. An homage to the late Boris Brott

Sunday, July 10, 3pm - SING! in the Summer presents The Ault Sisters, FreePlay, and Hampton Avenue (pictured). An afternoon of stunning, jazz-infused a cappella with three acclaimed harmony ensembles



Sunday, July 10, - FREE! Classic Movies On The Bay At Shipyards Amphitheatre Daniel Vnukowski kicks off the series with a piano improvisation accompanying a short Charlie Chaplin silent film, followed by a performance of Somewhere Over the Rainbow

Monday, July 11, 7pm - iskwē and Tom Wilson (Tehoh'ahake) A soulful pairing of two of Canada's most distinctive musical talents; a Juno Award-winning Cree Métis songwriter/ performer with a Canadian rock/roots music legend



Tuesday, July 12, 7pm - Canada's Celebrated String Quartet

A champion of contemporary music, the JUNO award-winning Penderecki String Quartet . Features a surprise world-premiere performance of "Overlooking the Lilac" by Daniel Mehdizadeh, a special work commissioned by the festival



Wednesday, July 13, 7pm - KUNE Global Orchestra

12 world-class musicians from abroad, each performing on a unique instrument from their homeland, and one Métis, all of whom call Canada home. Kuné means "together" in Esperanto



Thursday, July 14, 7pm - A Fantasy of Spirituals, Partsongs and Folk Songs

The Nathaniel Dett Chorale, North America's only Afrocentric professional chamber choir. Includes a special tribute to the first AfroCanadian composer, Dr. Nathaniel Dett.

Friday, July 15, 7pm - Festival Finale - Schubert's "Trout" Quintet

Featuring the Rolston String Quartet and special guests, the brilliant violist from Vienna Marta Potulska and Juno-award winning double-bassist Joel Quarrington

Learn much more about each artist and order festival passes and tickets at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2184465®id=32&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fcollingwoodfestival.com%2Ffestival-events%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or phone: (705) 416-1317

The venue for all concerts (with exceptions of Youth Day and the movie) is First Presbyterian Church at 200 Maple Street in the heart of downtown Collingwood. A wheelchair-friendly space offering easy access for patrons with special mobility needs.



The Collingwood Music Festival is a proud recipient of funding from the Ontario Trillium Foundation, an agency of the Government of Ontario. We would also like to acknowledge funding support from Simcoe County, the Town of Collingwood and Regional Tourism Organization 7 and by the gracious support of the Rydlo Family Fund (a fund held within the Oakville Community Foundation).