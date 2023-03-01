Casting Announced for Winter Mixed Programme at the National Ballet of Canada

Hope Muir, Joan and Jerry Lozinski Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, today announced the casting for the Canadian premiere of Anima Animus by David Dawson, world premiere of Alleged Dances by Rena Butler and George Balanchine's Symphony in C, onstage March 3 - 23, 2023 at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts.

"David Dawson is a choreographer of great distinction. I've seen how his work creates space for artistic development and I wanted to provide that opportunity to our dancers. Anima Animus is an ideal introduction to what I envision will be a longstanding relationship with David," said Muir. "Rena Butler is a creative force in the studio and the world is taking notice, which makes the timing of her first work for the National Ballet, Alleged Dances, so compelling. Balanchine's Symphony in C is the perfect complement to these premieres and also provides a poetic gift to celebrate the retirement of former Principal Dancer and Répétiteur Joysanne Sidimus after 38 incredible years staging Balanchine works with the National Ballet."

Internationally acclaimed British choreographer David Dawson is one of the leading dance makers working in classical ballet today. His choreographic style transforms classical ballet in new ways and his signature works have been praised by critics and audiences worldwide. Anima Animus, created in 2018 for San Francisco Ballet, explores the idea of fluid spaces between extremes and opposites and Carl Jung's gendering of The Collective Unconscious as anima and animus. A high-octane work, Anima Animus is set to music by award-winning Italian composer, conductor and piano soloist Ezio Bosso.

Chicago's Rena Butler creates her first work for the National Ballet. Her new piece, titled Alleged Dances, is set to American composer John Adams' 1994 composition for the Kronos Quartet, John's Book of Alleged Dances. Like the music, Butler's choreographic vignettes can be performed in any order adding to the ballet's organic quality and its resistance to being fixed.

George Balanchine created Symphony in C for Paris Opéra Ballet in 1947 as a virtuosic display of musicality and classical technique. In true Balanchine fashion, the choreography embodies the music with wonderful sensitivity and flair, paying homage to Georges Bizet's Symphony in C Major with four brilliantly constructed movements.

Preeminent Répétiteur Joysanne Sidimus will retire with Symphony in C, her final Balanchine ballet which she will stage. Born in New York City, Sidimus trained under Balanchine at the School of American Ballet. She danced at New York City Ballet when Balanchine gave her permission to stage one of his works while she was still dancing - Serenade for Pennsylvania Ballet. In addition to New York City Ballet, Sidimus performed with London Festival Ballet and as Principal Dancer with Pennsylvania Ballet and The National Ballet of Canada before turning her full attention to staging. Her staging career has taken her around the world, including stagings at the Grand Théâtre de Genève, Stuttgart Ballet, Theatro Municipal do Rio de Janeiro, Teatro alla Scala, Beijing Dance Academy, and destinations throughout North America. In 1985, Sidimus founded the Dancer Transition Resource Centre. The National Ballet congratulates her on a remarkable career.

Casting

Anima Animus

Calley Skalnik

Genevieve Penn Nabity

Harrison James, Ben Rudisin, Spencer Hack, Naoya Ebe

Jeannine Haller, Koto Ishihara, Monika Haczkiewicz, Clare Peterson

Alleged Dances

Jack Bertinshaw, Hannah Galway, Peng-Fei Jiang, Arielle Miralles, Siphesihle November, Noah Parets, Tina Pereira, Alexander Skinner, Tene Ward

(March 3, 23 at 7:30 pm/March 5, 23 at 2:00 pm)

Jordana Daumec, Jason Ferro, Albjon Gjorllaku, Josh Hall, Emma Ouellet, Tina Pereira, David Preciado, Teagan Richman-Taylor, Tene Ward

(March 4 at 2:00 pm/March 22 at 7:30 pm)

Symphony in C

First Movement: Allegro Vivo

Koto Ishihara, Harrison James (March 3, 4, 23 at 7:30 pm)

Calley Skalnik, Guillaume Côté (March 4, 5, 23 at 2:00 pm/ March 22 at 7:30 pm)

Calley Skalnik (March 3, 4, 23 at 7:30 pm), Selene Guerrero-Trujillo (March 4, 5, 23 at 2:00 pm/ March 22 at 7:30 pm)

Christopher Gerty (March 3, 4, 23 at 7:30 pm), Isaac Wright (March 4, 5, 23 at 2:00 pm/ March 22 at 7:30 pm)

Jeannine Haller

Peng-Fei Jiang (March 3, 4, 23 at 7:30 pm), Kota Sato (March 4, 5, 23 at 2:00 pm/ March 22 at 7:30 pm)

Second Movement: Adagio

Genevieve Penn Nabity, Ben Rudisin (March 3, 4, 23 at 7:30 pm)

Tina Pereira, Christopher Gerty (March 4, 5, 23 at 2:00 pm/ March 22 at 7:30 pm)

Chelsy Meiss (March 3, 4, 23 at 7:30 pm), Miyoko Koyasu (March 4, 5, 23 at 2:00 pm/ March 22 at 7:30 pm)

Trygve Cumpston (March 3, 4, 23 at 7:30 pm), Jack Bertinshaw (March 4, 5, 23 at 2:00 pm/ March 22 at 7:30 pm)

Tanya Howard (March 3, 4, 23 at 7:30 pm), Ayano Haneishi (March 4, 5, 23 at 2:00 pm/ March 22 at 7:30 pm)

Kota Sato (March 3, 4, 23 at 7:30 pm), Teagan Richman-Taylor (March 4, 5, 23 at 2:00 pm/ March 22 at 7:30 pm)

Third Movement: Allegro Vivace

Jenna Savella, Naoya Ebe (March 3, 4, 23 at 7:30 pm)

Koto Ishihara, Siphesihle November (March 4, 5, 23 at 2:00 pm/ March 22 at 7:30 pm)

Alexandra MacDonald (March 3, 4, 23 at 7:30 pm), Monika Haczkiewicz (March 4, 5, 23 at 2:00 pm/ March 22 at 7:30 pm)

Jack Bertinshaw (March 3, 4, 23 at 7:30 pm), Larkin Miller (March 4, 5, 23 at 2:00 pm/ March 22 at 7:30 pm)

Kathryn Hosier (March 3, 4, 23 at 7:30 pm), Jordana Daumec (March 4, 5, 23 at 2:00 pm/ March 22 at 7:30 pm)

Isaac Wright (March 3, 4, 23 at 7:30 pm), Josh Hall (March 4, 5, 23 at 2:00 pm/ March 22 at 7:30 pm)

Fourth Movement: Allegro Vivace

Tina Pereira, Guillaume Côté (March 3, 4, 23 at 7:30 pm)

Chelsy Meiss, Spencer Hack (March 4, 5, 23 at 2:00 pm/ March 22 at 7:30 pm)

Jordana Daumec (March 3, 4, 23 at 7:30 pm), Tirion Law (March 4, 5, 23 at 2:00 pm/ March 22 at 7:30 pm)

Noah Parets (March 3, 4, 23 at 7:30 pm), Jason Ferro (March 4, 5, 23 at 2:00 pm/ March 22 at 7:30 pm)

Hannah Galway (March 3, 4, 23 at 7:30 pm), Brenna Flaherty (March 4, 5, 23 at 2:00 pm/ March 22 at 7:30 pm)

David Preciado (March 3, 4, 23 at 7:30 pm), Alexander Skinner (March 4, 5, 23 at 2:00 pm/ March 22 at 7:30 pm)