Cast Set for BILLBOARD IN CONCERT at The Capitol Theatre Port Hope

The Capitol Theatre Port Hope has unveiled the cast and tour its first Billboard in Concert of the year - a tribute to the greatest songs of 1973, with hits from Elton John, Carly Simon, Paul Simon, Roberta Flack, Marvin Gaye, Steely Dan, and more. Billboard in Concert: 1973 is performed live by Jeff Biggar, Michelle Bouey, Nathan Carroll, The Colton Sisters, and Kaylee Harwood. Collaboratively created by local and regional artists, these unique concerts from the Capitol Theatre celebrate the top billboard hits of a given year. Conceived by Jeff Newberry and Rob Kempson, each show features hits that audiences know and love.

"We are so thrilled to launch our newly-expanded Billboard in Concert series with some of the biggest hits from 1973," says Artistic Director Rob Kempson. "1973 was a dynamic and diverse year in music and we are excited to share those tunes with a cast of local artists, big Canadian musical theatre stars, and Capitol Theatre favourites. You simply can't miss your opportunity to catch this locally-made show either on the Capitol stage or during our special performance in Bancroft with Tweed & Company Theatre."

Billboard in Concert LIVE: 1994 & 1969 on Spotify

In response to the popularity of last year's Billboard in Concert performances, the Capitol Theatre has also released its first album today - Billboard in Concert LIVE: 1994 & 1969. Recorded live from the Capitol Theatre Port Hope, in 2023, the album captures highlights from the Capitol's sold-out performances of hits from 1994 and 1969 performed by remarkable musicians including Michelle Bouey, Joel Cumber, Taylor Lovelace, Lucas Marchand, Sam Moffatt, Melissa Payne, and Michelle Yu. Available on Spotify, Apple Music, and anywhere else you get your music, under the title "Billboard in Concert LIVE."

Tickets to Billboard in Concert: 1973

Catch Billboard in Concert: 1973 live at the Capitol Theatre Port Hope on March 22 at 7:30 p.m., and March 23 at 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at capitoltheatre.com.

For tickets to the touring performance in partnership with Tweed & Company Theatre at The Village Playhouse in Bancroft on March 24 at 2 p.m., visit villageplayhouse.ca.