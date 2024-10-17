Cast & Creative Team Set For WINTER SOLSTICE at Necessary Angel Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Alan Dilworth, Artistic Director of Necessary Angel Theatre Company, revealed the cast and creative team of the English-language Canadian premiere of Winter Solstice by Roland Schimmelpfennig translated by David Tushingham. Produced in association with Canadian Stage and BirdLand Theatre, Winter Solstice will run from January 14 to February 2, 2025 at Canadian Stage's Berkeley Street Theatre, 26 Berkeley St, Toronto, ON. Opening night is Friday, January 17.

Beware the sincere stranger.

Extremism doesn't kick the door down on arrival: it waits for an invite, then makes itself at home.

Family, betrayal and the inescapable presence of the past reverberate through this dark, razor-sharp satire, one of the new year's most anticipated productions. Winter Solstice features a notable ensemble of Canadian stage and screen stars: Frank Cox-O'Connell, Kira Guloien, Cyrus Lane, Diego Matamoros and Nancy Palk.

"Winter Solstice is one of the most thrilling, audacious and timely plays I have encountered," says director Alan Dilworth. "So we gathered a team of theatrical giants to tackle this breath-taking text which is formally and narratively remarkable. You must see this play."

The Winter Solstice creative team features set and lighting designer Lorenzo Savoini, Costume Designer Ming Wong, composer and sound designer Debashis Sinha, associate Costume Designer Ellie Koffman, stage manager Sarah Miller, assistant stage manager Alysse Szatkowski, and production manager & technical director Rick Banville.

It's Christmas Eve, and a charming, unexpected guest arrives at the home of a polite bourgeois family. While holiday tensions simmer, the well-mannered stranger seduces his liberal hosts with a vision of a simpler world order...

Tickets for Winter Solstice are on sale now and range from $33-$118 with arts worker and under-29 discounts available, see 'Ways to Save' for more details. Taxes and box office fees may apply. For information or to purchase tickets, view online ticket sales here or email boxoffice@canadianstage.com.

