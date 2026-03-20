Canadian Stage Reveals 2026–2027 Season Featuring Paul Gross And Ann-marie Macdonald

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Canadian Stage Company has announced its 2026–2027 season, featuring a mix of world premieres, returning productions, and large-scale revivals across four venues in Toronto. The lineup will include appearances by Paul Gross and Ann-Marie Macdonald, alongside new work from leading Canadian playwrights.

The season will open with the annual outdoor Shakespeare production, TWELFTH NIGHT, presented as part of the long-running Dream in High Park. The production will be directed by Gregory Prest and feature Caroline Toal as Viola.

At the Bluma Appel Theatre, MacDonald will return to the stage in a new adaptation of her play GOODNIGHT DESDEMONA (GOOD MORNING JULIET), marking 25 years since she last performed the role. The venue will also host a new production of CABARET, directed and choreographed by Kimberley Rampersad and starring Sara Farb and Allan Louis.

Later in the season, Gross will headline CREDITORS, directed by Artistic Director Brendan Healy, alongside Gregory Prest and Kristen Thomson.

The Berkeley Street Theatre season will include the Canadian premiere of Alice Childress’s WINE IN THE WILDERNESS, directed by Jordan Laffrenier. The theatre will also present a return engagement of Michael Healey’s ROGERS V. ROGERS, following its previous sold-out run, with Tom Rooney reprising his performance.

New work will be featured prominently, including the world premiere of SEX IN THE ‘80s by Kate Hennig, who will also perform in the production, and the Toronto premiere of RAISED BY WOMEN by Keith Barker.

The holiday season will include the return of the annual Panto at the Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre Centre, with a new production of CINDERELLA, written by Matt Murray and directed by Mary Francis Moore. The production will star Stephanie Sy, with comedian Mitch Wood making his Panto debut.

According to Artistic Director Brendan Healy, the season emphasizes both established and emerging voices, with a focus on Canadian artists presenting new and revisited work. Executive Director Monica Esteves noted continued audience growth and the organization’s aim to offer a wide range of theatrical experiences across its venues.

Subscriptions for the 2026–2027 season are now available, with single tickets set to go on sale June 1.