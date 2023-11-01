Canadian Premiere Of ROCKABYE By Joanna Murray-Smith Comes to Factory Theatre in January

ARC theatre company has announced its 2024 mainstage production: the Canadian premiere of ROCKABYE by Joanna Murray-Smith, directed by Co-Artistic Producer Rob Kempson. This funny and fast-paced comedy by Australia's Murray-Smith tackles adoption, fame, hypocrisy, narcissism, and media manipulation, with cutting style. ROCKABYE will run at Factory Theatre (125 Bathurst St., Toronto) from January 26 to February 11, 2024. Opening night is January 27 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available Click Here and all tickets are only $20 if purchased by November 30, 2023.

Capitalism, Race, and Pop Culture. You know, the small stuff.

Sidney can feel her career slipping down the drain. No one loves a pop star when she's past forty. Unless she wants to join the ranks of the has-beens on the casino circuit, she needs to reinvent herself - and quick. But what if she regains her former glory and still feels that something is missing?

"This darkly funny piece is a real roller-coaster," said Rob Kempson, Director. "It's the kind of play that deceives you again and again, so you're never quite sure what to expect. I'm excited to share with our audiences such a complex story of a mature woman confronting her legacy. It's powerful, profound, and really really funny"

In its Canadian premiere, Rockabye offers a satirical and dark portrait of our self-involved, celebrity-obsessed culture, starring ARC Co-Artistic Producer Deborah Drakeford in a career-defining role.

The cast also features ARC Resident Artist Nabil Traboulsi, with Christopher Allen,

Sergio Di Zio, Kyra Harper, Julie Lumsden, and Shauna Thompson.

ARC Resident Artists Jackie Chau and Tamara Vuckovic will lead Set and Costume Design and Stage Management, respectively. The creative team also includes Jareth Li (Lighting Design), Adrian Shepherd-Gawinski (Sound Design), Hannah MacMillan (Assistant Stage Manager), and Paul Smith (Assistant Director).

Ticket Pricing: $20 until November 30. After November 30: General $35, Arts Worker $30, Student $25.

Run Time: approximately 2.5 hours, including intermission.

Content Warnings: This production features mature language and content. It is recommended for ages 14 and up.

ARC is an ensemble-based company that produces contemporary international theatre in a multinational city. We take a rigorous, bold, socially active, and highly collaborative approach to producing thought-provoking international works in their Canadian premiere. By collaborating with community stakeholders, non-governmental organizations, and our audience, we create this work as a means of engaging with relevant global conversations. Community engagement and social justice are at the core of who we are as theatre-makers. Arcstage.com