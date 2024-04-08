Canada's Theater Festivals Face Cancellations and Cutbacks Amid Financial Struggles

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The CBC reports that some of Canada's theater festivals are announcing cancellations or significant cuts due to ongoing financial difficulties. Festival organizers across the country report the compounded effects of recovering from COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, rising inflation, increased competition, and dwindling corporate sponsorships as key factors straining their operations.

The economic landscape for festivals has drastically changed, with costs of organization soaring between 30 to 40 percent more than pre-pandemic levels in 2019. Martin Roy, the Executive Director of Festivals and Major Events Canada, highlights the financial imbalance facing the industry: "The sponsors and the grants are not increasing at the same pace as the expenses. So there's a huge problem there. It's a basic mathematical problem."

Notable events like Edmonton's Fringe Theatre Festival, the largest and longest-running fringe festival in North America, have been significantly affected. The festival made a public plea for donations in March, considering a reduction of its outdoor site by approximately one-third. Toronto and Vancouver fringe festivals have issued similar statements regarding their future operations.

Megan Dart, the director of Edmonton Fringe, shared insights into the adjustments being made to navigate these financial challenges, including the potential increase in service fees for tickets. Dart emphasizes the festival's commitment to supporting artists, with 100 percent of the base ticket price continuing to go directly to them, despite a staggering $3-million loss from the 2020 festival cancellation.

The Fringe's fundraising letter notes the number of Canadian performance arts companies has decreased by 25.9% and the number of promoters and festivals has decreased by 18.5% since 2019.

Reflecting on the long-term impact of these challenges on the arts sector, Dart noted, "Based on industry insights, what was previously believed to be a three- to five-year recovery window in the arts is now being estimated at a 10-year post-pandemic rebuild."