COMPANY is Coming to Grand Theatre's Auburn Stage This March

Musical Theatre Productions will return this March to the Grand Theatre's Auburn Stage with COMPANY; a six-time Tony Award winning musical comedy beloved by theatre goers for over 50 years. Originally premiering in 1970, COMPANY is known as one of the first musicals to represent modern dating, relationships, and even divorce. Though written for an earlier audience, COMPANY's persistent popularity marks its continued relevance for the generations of today.

Written by Stephen Sondheim and George Furth, COMPANY follows Robert, a well-liked habitual bachelor living in New York City whose friends are all married and engaged couples. Though he assures them that he wants to get married, Robert does nothing to solidify his desire for commitment (not even committing to one of the three women he's dating). Over multiple dinners and drinks with his friends, he begins to realize that marriage isn't what he thought...maybe it never was...maybe it's time to decide if marriage is actually something he wants.

Musical Theatre Productions' "fresh viewpoint" comes from an all female-identifying intergenerational artistic team. "For a show that focuses so heavily on the perspective of a straight cis-male character originally conceived in the 70s, it's been interesting to evaluate and work-through the intentions of this character with our team." remarked Producer, Laura Curiale. "I think the team has come up with a really wonderful version of the show that will connect with each of our audiences."

"The themes of COMPANY are so universal. Themes of love and friendship and connection, but also the imperfections of those things." says creative lead of the project, director Eryn Singh. "The balance of these really emotional moments with comedic beats and exaggerated characters is done so brilliantly by our cast," she added.

A true ensemble work, the cast Singh refers to consists of over a dozen local performers both returning to Musical Theatre Productions and brand new to the theatre company. The role of Robert is played by Joshua Patrick, a vocal performance graduate of Western University's Don Wright Faculty of Music. Remarking on Robert's journey in the show he says, "I think this show speaks to a lot of the questions and experiences that my generation is having right now. We're coming out of this era of traditional expression of love and commitment and really defining it for ourselves. In a way Robert represents us, the audience, and what we're actually contemplating."

COMPANY will be showing on the Auburn Stage at the Grand Theatre February 29 - March 9, 2024. Tickets are available in person at the Grand Theatre Box Office (471 Richmond Street), by phone at 519-672-8800, or online at mtplondon.ca.