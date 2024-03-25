COME FROM AWAY To Return to Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Come From Away will return home to the historic Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto. Performances will begin September 22, 2024. Tickets for the first block of performances until December 22, 2024 will go on sale Monday, April 8.

Before its Toronto return, the production will play a limited run at Ottawa's National Arts Centre, August 14 to September 1, 2024. Tickets to this engagement are already on sale at nac-cna.ca.

David Mirvish says: “We are very proud to bring back the Canadian production of Come From Away to the Royal Alex in Toronto and to be collaborating with the National Arts Centre for an August engagement in Ottawa. It is fitting to have the musical that has been Canada's best cultural ambassador to the world for almost a decade playing in our country's capital during its tourism season.

“Come From Away has an incredibly special relationship with the Royal Alex. It began its pre-Broadway life there in 2016, and in 2018 the Canadian production also began there. That production played for two years, until March 2020, when its run was prematurely cut short by the Covid pandemic. When the government allowed theatres to reopen in December 2021, we brought back Come From Away. This time it was the Omicron variant that forced theatres to go back into lockdown and the production only managed 10 performances before it closed yet again.

“At the time we promised that Come From Away would return. It's a joy to be able fulfill this promise now.”

This return production of Come From Away is produced by Mirvish Productions and the National Arts Centre English Theatre.

Casting will be announced at a later date.

About Come From Away

This New York Times Critic's Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

Don't miss this breathtaking musical written by Tony-nominated Canadians Irene Sankoff and David Hein and featuring Tony-winning direction by Christopher Ashley.

On 9/11, the world stopped.

On 9/12, their stories moved us all.

Come From Away features a book, music and lyrics by Olivier, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award winners and Grammy and two-time Tony Award nominees Irene Sankoff & David Hein, direction by Tony Award winner and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, and music supervision by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.

Come From Away features scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley, sound design by Olivier & Outer Critics Circle Award winner and Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Olivier Award winner and Grammy & Tony Award nominee August Eriksmoen, and music arrangements by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.

A “Best Musical” winner all across North America, the smash hit musical has won the Tony Award for “Best Direction of a Musical” (Christopher Ashley), 4 Olivier Awards (London) including “Best New Musical,” 5 Outer Critics Circle Awards (NYC) including “Outstanding New Broadway Musical,” 3 Drama Desk Awards (NYC) including “Outstanding Musical,” 4 Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Awards (North American Tour) including “Best Production,” 4 Helen Hayes Awards (D.C.) including “Outstanding Production of a Musical,” 4 Gypsy Rose Lee Awards (Seattle) including “Excellence in Production of a Musical,” 6 San Diego Critics Circle Awards including “Outstanding New Musical,” 3 Toronto Theatre Critics Awards including “Best New Musical,” 3 Dora Awards (Toronto) including “Outstanding New Musical/Opera” and “Outstanding Production,” and the 2017 Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award (Toronto).

The Grammy Award-nominated original Broadway cast recording of Come From Away is available digitally and in stores everywhere. Grammy Award winner David Lai and Grammy Award nominees Ian Eisendrath, August Eriksmoen, Irene Sankoff & David Hein served as album producers.

Come From Away was originally produced by Junkyard Dog Productions