COC and NAC Commission EMPIRE OF WILD From Ian Cusson and Cherie Dimaline

The Canadian Opera Company (COC) and National Arts Centre (NAC) have officially co-commissioned Empire of Wild, an imaginative and enthralling new mainstage opera from composer Ian Cusson and librettist Cherie Dimaline that centres the Georgian Bay Métis community at the heart of its story.

“I am thrilled to be partnering with the National Arts Centre in the creation of this important, contemporary opera,” says COC General Director Perryn Leech. “Empire of Wild embodies years of community-rooted work that the Canadian Opera Company has been doing through regular discourse with its Circle of Artists, and marks a tangible response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada's 94 Calls to Action. With this commission, we're continuing our commitment to Indigenous representation by bringing a collaborative focus to the creation of opera that reflects a wider range of perspectives and lived experiences. We are proud to support the artistic leadership of some of Canada's most prominent Indigenous directors, designers, composers, and stage crew.”

“It brings me immense pleasure to welcome Ian Cusson back to the COC as composer of this new opera, and I want to extend an especially warm welcome to Cherie Dimaline, joining us as librettist,” continues Leech. “The combined creativity of this pairing is simply off the charts and I look forward to seeing their artistic vision brought to life.”

“The NAC is incredibly proud to co-commission Empire of Wild with the Canadian Opera Company,” says Christopher Deacon, President and CEO of the National Arts Centre. “Over the years, we have collaborated extensively with Ian and are now delighted to be working with Cherie in reimagining this story for the stage. I cannot think of a better way to spotlight Indigenous artistry than having our two organizations come together in support of this project, and I look forward to bringing this unique opera to audiences.”

Empire of Wild will be sung in English and French and premiere in an upcoming COC season. Additional information on dates, as well as the opera's creative team, casting, and design will be released as details become available.

Based on Dimaline's thrilling 2019 novel of the same name, Empire of Wild brings the dramatic musical style of grand opera to a riveting, contemporary tale, told through an Indigenous composer, librettist, and creative team. The story is inspired by the legend of the rogarou, a werewolf-like creature that haunts the roads and woods of Indigenous communities, and the opera weaves history, folklore, and intrigue into the story of Joan, a complex and strong Métis woman haunted by the sudden disappearance of her husband Victor. When Joan encounters a mysterious and charismatic preacher who bears an uncanny resemblance to her beloved, she must rely on the traditions of her community to uncover the truth.

“With Empire of Wild, audiences are in for an evening of music and drama that celebrates everything we love about historic opera while pushing the boundaries of what the art form can say,” says Cusson. "It is especially fitting that during a week where we honour a national commitment to truth and reconciliation that the COC and NAC are announcing this major investment in Indigenous-led, mainstage work. Significant collaborations like this form the bold new future of opera, and I am thrilled to create it with two companies that are leading that charge.”