Bernard Shaw's Charming VILLAGE WOOING Now In Previews

The Shaw Festival's production of Bernard Shaw's enchanting one-act comedy Village Wooing began previews June 8 at the Royal George Theatre. Subtitled “A Comedietta for Two Voices”, Selma Dimitrijevic directs this rarely performed battle-of-the-sexes anti-romance. Six actors play the two roles, the variations in the casting like love itself, ensuring a different encounter every time.



From the deck of an ocean liner to a village shop, a spunky young woman ('Z') pursues an anti-social writer ('A'). She sees something extraordinary in him, but he is not sure he wants to be seen. Two unlikely travelling companions, separated by class, wealth and personality, take a chance to see if this peculiar, yet oddly interesting, person might, against all the odds, be the one for them.



Village Wooing features Julia Course, Kiera Sangster and Donna Soares (陸明慧) as 'Z' and David Adams, Kyle Blair and Michael Man as 'A'.



The Shaw's production of Village Wooing has set and costume design by Beyata Hackborn, lighting design by Nick Andison, original music and sound design by John Gzowski and movement by Alexis Milligan. The production team includes Amy Jewell, stage manager, and Annie McWhinnie, assistant stage manager.



On stage at the Royal George Theatre (85 Queen Street) from June 8 to October 7 (available for review beginning June 24), Village Wooing is recommended for audience members 14+/Grade 9+. Running time is approximately 60 minutes with no intermission. This production is sponsored by the Gabriel Pascal Memorial Fund and the Dorothy Strelsin Foundation. The Royal George Theatre's regular season is sponsored by 124 on Queen Hotel & Spa.



Cast: Z/Ensemble

Z/Ensemble

Z/Ensemble

A/Ensemble

A/Ensemble

A/Ensemble Julia Course

Kiera Sangster

Donna Soares (陸明慧)

David Adams

Kyle Blair

Michael Man

Creative & Production: Selma Dimitrijevic

Beyata Hackborn

Nick Andison

John Gzowski

Alexis Milligan

Amy Jewell

Annie McWhinnie

Meredith Macdonald

Yiming Liu

Jeff Pybus

Jennifer Toohey Director

Set and Costume Designer

Lighting Designer

Composer and Sound Designer

Movement

Stage Manager

Assistant Stage Manager

Production Stage Manager

Design Assistant

Assistant Lighting Designer

Voice and Dialect Coach



Direct bus service from downtown Toronto and Burlington to Niagara-on-the-Lake is available on the Toronto-Niagara Shaw Express. Luxury buses are standard size wheelchair accessible, offer free Wi-Fi and have an on-board host. $29 return per person. Ticket to a 2023 performance is required. Please pre-arrange with the Box Office. Schedule is subject to change. Please confirm dates and times with the Shaw Festival Box Office.



Mask use at The Shaw: While the wearing of masks is now optional, their continued use is recommended indoors and remains at the discretion of the individual. While The Shaw maintains its Duty of Care measures, there remains an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any public place where people congregate. The Festival continues to work closely with public health experts to ensure all necessary and reasonable precautions are being met to reduce the chances of exposure; however, patrons are encouraged to take what precautions they deem necessary to protect themselves and others. Patrons are also requested to refrain from attending any performance or event if presenting COVID-19 symptoms.

-30- The Shaw Festival wishes to acknowledge and honour the land upon which its patrons and company members gather as the historic and traditional territory of First Nations peoples. Recognition and thanks are extended to the Neutral Nation, the Mississauga and the Haudenosaunee for their stewardship of these lands over millennia.



Inspired by the spirit of Bernard Shaw, the Shaw Festival creates unforgettable theatrical encounters. The Shaw is a place where people who are curious about the world gather to share the unique experience of live theatre and to create a deeper human connection with the artists, the beauty and abundance of Niagara and with each other. shawfest.com