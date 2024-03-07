Bad Dog & Sex T-Rex Host Blockbuster Week at The Assembly Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bad Dog Comedy Theatre and Sex T-Rex have announced the return of Blockbuster Week from March 22 to 29, 2024 at the Assembly Theatre (1479 Queen Street West). A community gathering for some of Toronto's most talented artists, Blockbuster Week is a beloved festival of brand new improvised comedies celebrating movies and television in a live, unscripted setting.

At Blockbuster Week, Toronto's best improvisers perform their takes on film and television genres, popular hits, and cult classics. This year's festival sees the return of such 2023 Blockbuster Week hits as Improvised Bollywood, Chorelord, and Porno: The Musical, alongside hilarious new offerings such as GRINDHOUSE: An Improvised *blank*Spolitation movie and WAR!!!... In Space.

All six evenings of the festival will also offer community events such as karaoke, movie night, and Clown Car - a late-night segment spotlighting the city's high-calibre clown talent. Blockbuster Week culminates on March 29th in a celebratory awards night called The Sexies, which sees Sex T-Rex awarding satirical yet heartfelt awards to all the artists in the festival.

In addition to a headlining performance by award-winning physical comedians Sex T-Rex, this year's Blockbuster Week line-up and artists include:

GRINDHOUSE: An Improvised *blank*Spolitation movie (Lesley Cserepy)

Murder We Wrote: An Improvised Musical (Katie Chin)

Coming Soon To A Movie Near You (Mark Shyzer)

Rush Hour (Mahjong Mafia)

Improvised Bollywood (Hinprov)

Letterboxd Live! (Sachin Sinha)

One More Thing Before I Go (Cecilia Serafina)

C'est L'amour: An improvised romantic comedy in three parts, presented in English and in French (Daphney Joseph & Florian François)

It's a Columbo (Phil Johnston)

Big Al's Chicken Bucket Presents BOWL-A- MANIA (Ned Petrie)

HORSEGIRLS (Bridget Cann)

Porno: The Musical (MK Morris & Chelsea Larkin)

T.G.I.F. the 13th (Nitin Anand)

Dread (David Hadley)

Top Gun Mommas (Jeffrey Clement)

Bottle Episode (Little Miss Normal)

Task Force (Quentin Matheson)

WAR!!!... In Space (Ted Hambly)

Nolan (NSS Grads)

The Max Fischer Players Club (Nicole Passmore)

Chorelord (Rob Moden & Brian Edwards)