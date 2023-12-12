BWW Q&A: Taurian Teelucksingh of A Whole New World - The Musical Magic of Alan Menken at Brampton On Stage

Brampton On Stage Presents A Whole New World - The Musical Magic of Alan Menken at LBP Brampton December 16 at 7pm A perfect show for the whole family, enjoy live performances of the iconic music of Alan Menken, the master songwriter of Aladdin, Beauty And The Beast, The Little Mermaid, Pocahontas, and Little Shop Of Horrors. Discover how one man's music gave us a whole new world of animated characters, stories, and classic films. Hear all your favourite hits including Be Our Guest, Part Of Your World, Friend Like Me, Under The Sea, Colors of the Wind, Go The Distance, Suddenly Seymour, and, of course, A Whole New World.

Taurian is a multi-disciplinary Trinidadian-Canadian artist, born and raised in Brampton, Ontario. Introduced to the arts at a young age, he was fortunate to frequent plays and musicals with his family, and ever since hearing the overture to Phantom, at the age of four, in his family's minivan, he’s been hooked! His creativity was fostered by his family, who enrolled him in piano, singing, acting, and dance lessons. He was further encouraged to pursue his passions throughout his schooling, attending Mayfield Secondary School as a vocal major, and Sheridan College where he earned an Honours Bachelor Degree in Music Theatre Performance. Since graduating in 2021, Taurian has helped develop three musicals through various workshops around the GTA , and is looking forward to his third season at the Shaw Festival: North America’s second largest repertory theatre company. His credits include: The Wolf in the Voice (workshop), Nightswimming Theatre; Prince Caspian, On the Razzle, The Shadow of a Doubt, Bright Lights, Damn Yankees, Chitra, Too True to Be Good, The Shaw Festival; Dion: A Rock Opera (2023/2021 workshops), Coal Mine Theatre; Elf: The Musical, The Grand Theatre; Treemonisha (workshop), Volcano Productions; 40th DMMA Onstage Chorus, TAPA/Dora Mavor Moore Awards. Upcoming: Third consecutive season at The Shaw Festival, starring as Freddy Eynsford-Hill in My Fair Lady

What inspired you to pursue a career in musical theatre?

Ever since I can remember, I was a musical child. I would run around the house, singing at the top of my lungs, or would pretend to be a composer and bash out an original “tune” on our piano. I also had a wild imagination - to younger Taurian, there was no place he couldn’t go in his mind. Simply put, Musical Theatre allows me to continue accessing the inner child that we as adults learn to suppress. I have a core memory of my first car ride as a child: we were in our family minivan, listening to the original Canadian company of ‘Phantom.’ Even then, I was enamoured by the complexity of it all - specifically how the emotions and thoughts of characters were amplified through such a beautiful score. Since then, I’ve been fascinated with musical theatre. My parents took my sister and I to see several Mirvish shows growing up, which were always a highlight for me. I loved the production aspect, the comradery, and the anticipation of waiting for the overture to start. As I’ve gotten older, I realize that I enjoy telling stories with all aspects of myself and MT allows me to do that. Plus, who doesn’t love playing pretend?

Can you share your experience growing up with a family who nurtured your love for the arts?

It really was wonderful. It meant always feeling like my creativity was valid and that my imagination was never stifled. It meant always having multiple people cheering as loudly as they could at school recitals, arts showcases, and community theatre musicals. To this day, they continue to be my biggest support system. My mum enrolled my sister and I in piano lessons when I turned four, which to this day, I don’t give her enough credit for. Not only did it make me a proficient musician, but it set the tone for the discipline required to pursue a career in the arts. Once she realized that I had a true passion for music, it was out with karate and in with vocal lessons, choir rehearsals, and band practice!

How has your training at Mayfield Secondary School and Sheridan College shaped you as an artist?

Like most colleges, Sheridan was an extension of my secondary school education, both academically and artistically. I graduated from Mayfield with my high school diploma, while also being a Regional Arts Program Vocal Major. Throughout Grades 9-12, I was introduced to the concept of vocal versatility. I sang classical, music theatre, and jazz music, in addition to singing in various choirs, including the award winning Magnetics. I learned copious amounts of music history and theory in addition to practical aspects like proper mic technique, vocal blend, and vocal improvisation. With Sheridan, I realized just how much I didn’t know and how much work had to be done to be successful in the industry. Entering the program with little to no dance training, consistent classes and exams over 4 years gave me a base foundation of good technique. The program provided me with a repertoire of songs to put into my audition book and gave me an introduction to classical acting techniques. I learned the importance of networking and building meaningful relationships, many of which have become dear friends who have helped me secure jobs during times of uncertainty. At Sheridan I learned the importance of self-advocacy as an artist and to embrace a mindset of lifelong learning, as the industry and individual demands on actors constantly evolve.

What are you most excited about for your upcoming third season at the Shaw Festival?

I’m most excited to return to the community that I’ve come to love so deeply. The quality of the work at Shaw is top-tier and is matched only by the kindness, compassion, and generosity of those that call it home. Having the opportunity to return in a role that is such a beloved and famous adaptation of Shaw’s “Pygmalion” is a dream come true. I’m a singer at heart and look forward to making my principal debut, on the Festival Theatre Stage!

How does it feel to perform the iconic songs of Alan Menken?

It feels like a homecoming, in a way. I have such fond memories of watching VHS tapes of Aladdin, Hunchback, Hercules, and so many other Disney classics. I grew up being in awe of the magic of Disney; in particular, Menken’s all encompassing scores. He is a master at his craft and know’s how to fully immerse an audience through music.

What songs can audiences expect to hear?

Audiences can expect to hear all of their Alan Menken favourites: A Whole New World, Out There, Part of Your World, and Go the Distance, to name a few. Broadway lovers will also be thrilled to know that selections from The Little Shop of Horror’s and Newsies are alive and well within our show, in addition to a few lesser known songs from Menken’s canon!

Do you have a particular favorite?

I do! “Out There” from The Hunchback of Notre Dame holds a special place in my heart. I used to sing it at the top of my lungs when I was little and I’m lucky to be singing it during this show! To me, it’s one of the ultimate Disney “I Want” songs. It’s universal at its core, with themes of longing, adventure, chasing your dreams, and reckoning with being an outcast - something that all of us face at one point or another.

Why do audiences need to come and see the show?

Who doesn’t want to relieve the score of their childhood this holiday season with our show at LBP Brampton!? This show is jam packed with hit after hit, that will leave you singing and dancing all the way home. It’s perfect for families, for music lovers, and for those who want a hit of nostalgia just before the holidays! On a more serious note, the arts are still recovering from the massive losses obtained during the lockdown. Theatre companies are struggling to stay afloat and more performers are being forced to leave the industry to meet ends meet. Come support Canadian Theatre and its performers by reminding yourself of the power that storytelling has. Let us and Brampton On Stage at “A Whole New World: The Magical Music of Alan Menken” on December 16th show you all that we have to offer!