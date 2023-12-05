BWW Q&A: Katie Kerr of CHRIS, MRS. - A New Holiday Musical at Boldly Productions

Chris, Mrs. - A New Holiday Musical is coming to The Winter Garden Theatre in Toronto! Ring in the holiday season with the Chris family, where the everyday collides with the enchanted. Our story begins in the city, where festiveless father Ben Chris leverages his late parents’ lodge in exchange for a promotion.

The only problem is, his brother Charlie still runs it. Ben reluctantly decides to head there to convince him to sell, packing up his socialite girlfriend Vicki, and his children – teenage daughter Claire and troublemaking twins Samuel and Samantha. After discovering a ring in their father’s suitcase, the twins write to Santa for assistance, which seems to appear in the form of Holly, a seasonal employee at the lodge.

Between Charlie’s nostalgic nature and Holly’s Christmas cheer, it soon becomes a holiday no one will forget. Full of mischief and mistletoe, twisted ankles and tangled heartstrings, Chris, Mrs. is a heart-warming story that will make you laugh and is bound to be your new holiday musical tradition! Chris, Mrs. - A New Holiday Musical is produced by Boldly Productions and features a cast of 17 talented Canadian actors, as well as an original score and story written by married couple, Katie Kerr and Matt Stodolak.

Chris, Mrs. is the perfect holiday experience for families, friends, couples and groups.

Katie Kerr is the Program Manager for the inaugural season of The Nation Centre of New Musicals at Theatre Aquarius. She is also a Producer of Boldly Productions. Her professional theatre career spans over a decade, performing in theatres from coast to coast. Theatre credits include: 8 seasons at the Charlottetown Festival, The Grand, Drayton Entertainment, Theatre Aquarius, and Western Canada Theatre. From staples like Anne of Green Gables to new works like Come From Away, Katie continues to make her mark on Canadian music theatre with the world premiere of Chris, Mrs. She has her degree from Sheridan College and has been active as a writer and director for years.

What inspired the concept for Chris, Mrs. - A New Holiday Musical?

My husband (and Chris, Mrs. co-creator) Matt Stodolak and I met working on the same Christmas musical two years in a row, and we realised there was a gap in the Canadian theatre canon for original musicals, particularly holiday stories. Once we started writing, the pandemic hit. As the year went on, the importance of family and traditions really became prevalent, and Chris, Mrs. quickly began to come together.

Can you share some insights into your co-writing process with your husband, Matt Stodolak?

It’s really a joint effort. First we determine the moments within the show that call for song. We look at the character's emotional state, and look for moments musically to reflect that. Then, whoever is feeling more inspired typically leads. So Matt will have a melody or musical turn that we build off of, or I have a lyrical phrase and we start building a rhythm off from there.

How does Chris, Mrs. - A New Holiday Musical stand out from other holiday shows?

Chris, Mrs is a modern day musical comedy that has the heart of your favourite Christmas movie, with the spectacle of live theatre. We have all the elements of a holiday classic with original songs and exciting dance numbers. There aren’t a ton of new holiday musicals out there - we felt strongly about creating something new for audiences to enjoy with their friends and families.

What role does the setting of The Winter Garden Theatre (a beautifully decorated space) play in the experience of the show?

Having the world premiere of Chris, Mrs. at Toronto’s historic Winter Garden Theatre was our goal from the beginning. It’s a space that is synonymous with holiday tradition, and it’s the perfect magical backdrop for a show like Chris, Mrs. It immediately immerses audiences into an extraordinary setting. Very early on in the play we leave the “corporate city”, so the foliage and warmth of the Winter Garden perfectly sets the scene for our festive town of Poplar Hills.

Why should audiences come and see the show?

This show is for everyone. It’s a multi-generational story, with heart and humour. It’s a great date night, girls’ night, office christmas party, or full family outing. It is perfect for fans of Hallmark holiday movies and classic Christmas stories. And the musical is so much fun - we guarantee you’ll go home with the songs in your head.