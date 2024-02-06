BWW Q&A: Eva Noblezada On Her Upcoming Show at Brampton On Stage/The Rose Brampton

We sat down with Eva Noblezada ahead of her upcoming concert at Bramption on Stage to find out what audiences can expect from the show! Fresh from the Broadway stage and performing for the first time in Canada, Eva Noblezada brings a set list full of class, quirkiness and heartbreak as she takes you on her personal journey of discovering a deep love for music and theatre.

Enjoy songs from classic musicals that take you back in time, and pop hits reimagined as if they were set in a sexy smoky speakeasy.

Eva Noblezada won a Grammy and was nominated for a Tony for starring on Broadway in Hadestown. It was Eva's second Tony nomination in her first two Broadway roles, following her earlier nod in 2017 for the title role of Miss Saigon. She'll next be seen on Broadway starring as Daisy in The Great Gatsby. She was featured in the Amblin feature, Easter Sunday, and as the lead in the AppleTV+ animated film, Luck. Previously, she starred for director Diane Paragas in the acclaimed Sony Pictures film, Yellow Rose. She also starred in the West End revivals of Miss Saigon and Les Misérables.

Are you excited to perform in Canada for the first time?

Yes of course! I cannot wait to see The Rose Theatre in Brampton and stand on that stage.

What can your fans expect from your performance at The Rose Brampton?

I have songs that I’m singing that I simply love to sing. I hope that the mixture of music and laughter will be worth coming out in the cold!

Can you share some highlights from your set list for the evening?

Well a magician never gives the magic away! But I haven’t done the show yet so I can’t really say what would be a highlight. However, I try my best to choose music that creates a certain atmosphere. One that feels safe and human, I guess. I will also be wearing Bobbi Brown highlighter to make my cheekbones pop.

The show notes tease a personal journey through the set list - can you talk a bit about the journey you're taking audiences on?

I’ve never performed in Canada before, so for those audience members who don’t know much about me, this is the perfect opportunity to share stories from my life and time in the theatre. Life in the theatre is freaking crazy wonderful! So I hope those little tales will be entertaining.

You spent so much time on stage over the last few years as Euridyce in Hadestown, and will inhabit another character in The Great Gatsby. How does it feel to just be spending some time on stage as Eva Noblezada?

I am so grateful for the incredible cabaret venues in NYC that have graciously had me over and over again. Greenroom 42!! Chelsea Table & Stage and Joe’s Pub! My lovely and talented MD and very dear friend, Rodney Bush and I have done...50-60 cabarets together? I feel more comfortable on a stage than I do on the street and in public ha. I feel a calling to connect to some kind of higher power when I’m on stage. And I don’t take that responsibility lightly. Any chance to be on a stage I will gladly and eagerly accept. I get to look at the faces of the beautiful audience members who took a gamble to come to a theatre or music venue amidst their busy schedules. And I have the opportunity to hold space and create magic. Something I couldn’t do without the audience of course!

The show has been described as a 'sexy smoky speakeasy' - which sounds like something out of the world of The Great Gatsby. Would you say that's very much your 'vibe?'

I like to make my shows feel homey, warm and cuckoo. Speakeasies are intimate and close and give off that feeling of what I’d like to achieve when I take my solo shows to large theatres and performance venues. But I do also adore the 20’s :)

Why must audiences come and see the show?

Well, if you’re in the greater Toronto area or Brampton and your dinner plans fell through or you wanna spend a night out with some pals listening to live music and hearing stories about glorious live theatre mishaps, then By God you must come and join the party!