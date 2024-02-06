BWW Q&A: Eva Noblezada On Her Upcoming Show at Brampton On Stage/The Rose Brampton

This is Noblezada's only performance in Canada before she returns to Broadway.

By: Feb. 06, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Get A First Look At Janáček's THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN At Canadian Opera Company Photo 1 Video: Get A First Look At Janáček's THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN At Canadian Opera Company
Video: Get A First Look at Mozart's DON GIOVANNI at the Canadian Opera Company Photo 2 Video: Get A First Look at Mozart's DON GIOVANNI at the Canadian Opera Company
Video: Toronto Cast of SIX Visit Hans Holbein Portrait of King Henry VIII at Art Gallery O Photo 3 Video: Toronto Cast of SIX Visit Hans Holbein Portrait of King Henry VIII
Princess of Wales Theatre and Royal Alexandra Theatre to Dim Lights in Honor of Broadway L Photo 4 Princess of Wales Theatre and Royal Alexandra Theatre to Dim Lights in Honor of Broadway Legend Chita Rivera

BWW Q&A: Eva Noblezada On Her Upcoming Show at Brampton On Stage/The Rose Brampton

We sat down with Eva Noblezada ahead of her upcoming concert at Bramption on Stage to find out what audiences can expect from the show! Fresh from the Broadway stage and performing for the first time in Canada, Eva Noblezada brings a set list full of class, quirkiness and heartbreak as she takes you on her personal journey of discovering a deep love for music and theatre.

Enjoy songs from classic musicals that take you back in time, and pop hits reimagined as if they were set in a sexy smoky speakeasy. 

Eva Noblezada won a Grammy and was nominated for a Tony for starring on Broadway in Hadestown. It was Eva's second Tony nomination in her first two Broadway roles, following her earlier nod in 2017 for the title role of Miss Saigon. She'll next be seen on Broadway starring as Daisy in The Great Gatsby. She was featured in the Amblin feature, Easter Sunday, and as the lead in the AppleTV+ animated film, Luck. Previously, she starred for director Diane Paragas in the acclaimed Sony Pictures film, Yellow Rose. She also starred in the West End revivals of Miss Saigon and Les Misérables.

Are you excited to perform in Canada for the first time?

Yes of course! I cannot wait to see The Rose Theatre in Brampton and stand on that stage.

What can your fans expect from your performance at The Rose Brampton?

I have songs that I’m singing that I simply love to sing. I hope that the mixture of music and laughter will be worth coming out in the cold!

Can you share some highlights from your set list for the evening?

Well a magician never gives the magic away! But I haven’t done the show yet so I can’t really say what would be a highlight. However, I try my best to choose music that creates a certain atmosphere. One that feels safe and human, I guess. I will also be wearing Bobbi Brown highlighter to make my cheekbones pop.

The show notes tease a personal journey through the set list - can you talk a bit about the journey you're taking audiences on?

I’ve never performed in Canada before, so for those audience members who don’t know much about me, this is the perfect opportunity to share stories from my life and time in the theatre. Life in the theatre is freaking crazy wonderful! So I hope those little tales will be entertaining.

You spent so much time on stage over the last few years as Euridyce in Hadestown, and will inhabit another character in The Great Gatsby. How does it feel to just be spending some time on stage as Eva Noblezada?

I am so grateful for the incredible cabaret venues in NYC that have graciously had me over and over again. Greenroom 42!! Chelsea Table & Stage and Joe’s Pub! My lovely and talented MD and very dear friend, Rodney Bush and I have done...50-60 cabarets together? I feel more comfortable on a stage than I do on the street and in public ha. I feel a calling to connect to some kind of higher power when I’m on stage. And I don’t take that responsibility lightly. Any chance to be on a stage I will gladly and eagerly accept. I get to look at the faces of the beautiful audience members who took a gamble to come to a theatre or music venue amidst their busy schedules. And I have the opportunity to hold space and create magic. Something I couldn’t do without the audience of course!

The show has been described as a 'sexy smoky speakeasy' - which sounds like something out of the world of The Great Gatsby. Would you say that's very much your 'vibe?'

I like to make my shows feel homey, warm and cuckoo. Speakeasies are intimate and close and give off that feeling of what I’d like to achieve when I take my solo shows to large theatres and performance venues. But I do also adore the 20’s :)

Why must audiences come and see the show?

Well, if you’re in the greater Toronto area or Brampton and your dinner plans fell through or you wanna spend a night out with some pals listening to live music and hearing stories about glorious live theatre mishaps, then By God you must come and join the party!




RELATED STORIES - Toronto

1
Review: NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 At Streetcar Crowsnest Photo
Review: NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 At Streetcar Crowsnest

The musical is based on a section of Tolstoy’s War and Peace, but it’s anything but staid and traditional. In the midst of war, death, and constrained social circumstances, in fact, it’s enormously successful in feeling like a celebration of life.

2
Video: Get A First Look at Mozarts DON GIOVANNI at the Canadian Opera Company Photo
Video: Get A First Look at Mozart's DON GIOVANNI at the Canadian Opera Company

Enjoy a first look at the 'mind-bending' new production of Mozart’s DON GIOVANNI, on now at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts!​​​​​​​

3
Video: From the Armchair to the Podium: Peter Oundjian Photo
Video: From the Armchair to the Podium: Peter Oundjian

Amidst the hustle and bustle of concerts, The Toronto Symphony Orchestra took a moment to catch up with a visiting long-term member of the TSO family, Conductor Emeritus Peter Oundjian.

4
FAULTY TOWERS THE DINING EXPERIENCE to Continue for Four Additional Weeks in Toronto Photo
FAULTY TOWERS THE DINING EXPERIENCE to Continue for Four Additional Weeks in Toronto

Experience the hilarious mayhem of FAULTY TOWERS THE DINING EXPERIENCE in Toronto.

From This Author - Joshua Wright

Joshua Wright, a native of Boston, MA, has been captivated by Broadway since childhood. When he's not penning articles for BroadwayWorld.com, Joshua can be found swimming at the local pool, crafti... (read more about this author)

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, THE ADDAMS FAMILY & More Announced For Barn Theatre's 54th Season For 2024/2025THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, THE ADDAMS FAMILY & More Announced For Barn Theatre's 54th Season For 2024/2025
Video: Get A First Look At CLYDE'S at Syracuse StageVideo: Get A First Look At CLYDE'S at Syracuse Stage
BWW Q&A: Clay Singer of THE LAST FIVE YEARS at Core Theatre GroupBWW Q&A: Clay Singer of THE LAST FIVE YEARS at Core Theatre Group
Video: NYC Ballet Presents 75 Years of the Extraordinary with Patricia McBrideVideo: NYC Ballet Presents 75 Years of the Extraordinary with Patricia McBride

Videos

Get A First Look at Mozart's DON GIOVANNI at the Canadian Opera Company Video
Get A First Look at Mozart's DON GIOVANNI at the Canadian Opera Company
From the Armchair to the Podium: Peter Oundjian Video
From the Armchair to the Podium: Peter Oundjian
Watch a Pre-Performance Chat with THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN's Jane Archibald Video
Watch a Pre-Performance Chat with THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN's Jane Archibald
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
Somebody Loves You, Mr. Hatch in Toronto Somebody Loves You, Mr. Hatch
Maja Prentice Theatre (3/13-3/14)
A Spoonful of Sugar with Ashley Brown in Toronto A Spoonful of Sugar with Ashley Brown
Toronto Symphony Orchestra (3/05-3/06)
The Book of Mormon in Toronto The Book of Mormon
Princess of Wales Theatre (1/24-2/11)
The House at Poe Corner in Toronto The House at Poe Corner
Red Sandcastle (4/11-4/21)
THEATRESPORTS PRESENTS: BEER LEAGUE in Toronto THEATRESPORTS PRESENTS: BEER LEAGUE
Comedy Bar (1/05-2/23)
The Three Little Pigs in Toronto The Three Little Pigs
Wychwood Theatre (2/10-3/17)
Arctic Tall Tales in Toronto Arctic Tall Tales
Maja Prentice Theatre (3/15-3/16)
Universal Child Care in Toronto Universal Child Care
Canadian Stage (2/13-2/25)
The Philip & Lucinda Dino-Show in Toronto The Philip & Lucinda Dino-Show
Wychwood Theatre (2/17-2/24)
Becoming the Beatles in Toronto Becoming the Beatles
Lester B. Pearson Memorial Theatre (3/01-3/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You