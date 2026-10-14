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BRAVISSIMO! NEW YEAR'S AT THE OPERA to Return to Roy Thomson Hall

The concert will feature soloists with strong ties to the COC mainstage and selections from Turandot, Carmen, La Traviata, and The Barber of Seville.

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BRAVISSIMO! NEW YEAR'S AT THE OPERA to Return to Roy Thomson Hall

This New Year's Eve, a glamorous night of gorgeous music will return to Roy Thomson Hall for Bravissimo! New Year's at the Opera, co-presented by Glatz Loft Concerts and featuring the Canadian Opera Company Orchestra led by COC Music Director Johannes Debus.

This year's featured soloists share strong connection to the COC mainstage, including some recent appearances and exciting debuts on the horizon. Soprano Sarah Dufresne dazzled Toronto audiences last winter with a debut performance as Gilda in Verdi's Rigoletto that the Toronto Star called “a star-making turn for the ages.” She's joined by mezzo-soprano Zoie Reams, whose “beautiful, rich” (Opera Canada) voice has captivated audiences on leading opera stages, including recent appearances at the COC as Maddalena in Rigoletto and Neris in Cherubini's Medea (2024).

Tenor Andrew Haji is a graduate of the COC's Ensemble Studio who is celebrated for his interpretations of major operatic roles on stage and compelling concert performances. Completing the lineup is Grammy Award-winning baritone Elliot Madore, who will bring his dynamic stage presence and versatile artistry to his COC debut next spring as Victor in the world premiere of Empire of Wild by Ian Cusson and Cherie Dimaline.

Leading the COC Orchestra, COC Music Director Johannes Debus has been lauded by The New York Times for his “superb” conducting and is known to “wring lots of emotion from the score, whether it's in the elegiac arias, exciting ballroom waltzes or those urgent, heart-stopping moments of unbridled passion” (NOW Toronto).

Featuring popular selections from Puccini's Turandot, Bizet's Carmen, Verdi's La Traviata, Rossini's The Barber of Seville, and more, Bravissimo! New Year's at the Opera begins at 7 p.m. on December 31 and runs approximately two hours, including one intermission.

BRAVISSIMO! NEW YEAR'S AT THE OPERA to Return to Roy Thomson Hall Image


Photo Credit: from top to bottom: COC Music Director Johannes Debus leading the COC Orchestra and Bravissimo! soloists on New Year's Eve 2024 (photo by: Michael Cooper); this year's soloists for Bravissimo! New Year's at the Opera (all photos submitted by artists)
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