Alumnae Theatre Announces Returns to Live Performances with NESTED

Alumnae Theatre presents its first live performance since March 2020, NESTED. Alumnae is one of the first theatres to be returning to live theatre in Toronto. Limited engagement starts March 2nd as parts of Fireworks Festival which has been showcasing new plays by women writers since 2013.

Nested is a production of the Alumnae's celebrated FireWorks Festival which has been showcasing provocative and daring new plays by women writers since 2013.

In this feel-good comedy, David and Elaine are hours away from finally moving out of the family home and officially becoming empty nesters, but the rest of the family has other ideas. Nested poses the question - Do kids ever really grow up and is parenting ever really finished?

Written by Liz Best, directed by Molly Thom and produced by Jennifer Grose and Ramona Baillie - the cast boasts Lynn Oldershaw, Phillip Dionne, Cassidy Sadler, Jane Wilmington, Adrian Marchesano and Karly Friesen.

With over 100 years of continuous productions, the Alumnae Theatre Company is the oldest operating theatre company in Toronto run exclusively by women. The Company has continued to retain its original focus - that is to offer outstanding works from the world's dramatic literature, as well as original Canadian plays. The Alumnae has achieved special recognition for its festivals of new scripts by women writers.

For tickets, please visit: www.alumnaetheatre.com