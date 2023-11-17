Actress Kim Roberts Makes Her Stratford Festival Debut In The World Premiere Of GET THAT HOPE

Actress Kim Roberts will be making her Stratford Festival debut in award winning playwright and producer Andrea Scott's production “Get That Hope.”

Kim is an internationally known Canadian Actress of stage & screen with over 200 credits under her name (Paw Patrol, The Changeling, The Handmaids Tale, Schitt's Creek, The Good Doctor Etc.) Km is also a co-founder of the Obsidian Theatre company, Canada's pre-eminent Black Theatre company. Kim will play Margaret Whyte in the world premiere at Stratford Festival's 2024 season. “Get That Hope” introduces us to Richard Whyte who is determined to celebrate Jamaican Independence Day in style. The rice is soaking, the ginger beer is cooling and today his lottery ticket is finally going to hit it big! But Richard's squabbling family have other ideas. Over the course of a single sweltering day in Toronto's Little Jamaica, a lifetime of buried secrets and dreams will surface, forcing a re-examination of true independence. The play runs July 21-September 28.

“My mom spoke often about her childhood in the Caribbean where they would put on plays for each other at night. She always encouraged the dramatic endeavours that I pursued as a young person. I look forward to taking the Stratford stage”. – Actress Kim Roberts.





Kim can be seen next as “Nancy Lee” in Hallmark's Christmas movie “Catch Me If You Claus” airing November 23 on the Hallmark channel & November 25 on CTV Life.

