A NEW WORK IN PROGRESS to Have World Premiere at Shaw Festival

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The Shaw Festival is presenting the world premiere workshop production of A New Work in Progress, a new play written and directed by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. Created in association with the Shaw Festival, the developmental production began performances August 1 at the Court House Theatre.

Inspired by the enduring story of Cinderella, A New Work in Progress offers a darkly comic, grown-up reimagining of the classic fairy tale. Rather than ending with happily ever after, Jacobs-Jenkins' new work explores what happens after the glass slippers are put away, examining where these familiar characters come from and where their lives lead long after the storybook ending. Even the so-called villains are given new dimensions as the play considers life beyond the fairy tale.

The workshop production features set design by Tatiana Kalagian Kahvegian, costume design by A.W. Nadine Grant, lighting design by Isabella Byrd, sound design by Bray Poor, and puppet design and fabrication by Greg Corbino. Incidental music is composed by Alexa Belgrave and Ryan DeSouza. Ximena Pinilla serves as Associate Set and Props Designer.

The cast includes Andrew Broderick as Cinderella (also known as Ashley), Janelle Cooper as the New Wife, Allan Louis as Father/Page, André Morin as Prince, David Andrew Reid as the Older Step-Sibling, Savion Roach as the Younger Step-Sibling, and Sophia Walker as the Godmother.

Joining Jacobs-Jenkins on the creative team are Associate Director Kimberley Rampersad, Stage Manager and Production Stage Manager Lisa Russell, Assistant Stage Managers Liz King and Annie McWhinnie, Associate Production Stage Manager Jeffrey Simlett, and Voice and Dialect Coach Leigh McClymont.

A New Work in Progress is running at the Court House Theatre (26 Queen Street) through September 10. Recommended for audiences ages 13 and older, the production has a running time of approximately two hours, including one 15-minute intermission.

The production is part of the Shaw Festival's 2026 season, which continues through December 23. Alongside its productions, the Festival is offering more than 5,000 Beyond the Stage events, classes, and activities, including artist conversations, backstage tours, concerts, workshops, educational programming, and community events for audiences of all ages.

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