A FINE BALANCE to Transfer to Soulpepper Theatre

NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Crow's Theatre and Soulpepper Theatre have announced that Crow's hit production of A FINE BALANCE, still on stage at Crow's enjoying an 11-week sold out run, will transfer to Soulpepper with the complete original cast this coming January 14th to February 7th. The co-presentation represents another collaboration between the two companies as part of their ongoing strategic partnership.

A benchmark adaptation of one of the most celebrated Canadian novels of the last 50 years, Rohinton Mistry's A FINE BALANCE, the play was commissioned by Crow's through their Canadian Literature Adaptation Fund and began performances at the east-end venue in late August. In response to overwhelming audience and critical acclaim, the production received multiple extensions and will run at Crow's through to November 7th for a total 11-week run, with remaining performances sold out. A FINE BALANCE has become the bestselling production in Crow's Theatre's 40-plus year history, the transfer now the next chapter of one of the seasons biggest theatrical success stories.

“I am undeniably thrilled by the response we have seen to A FINE BALANCE, which has been one of the most artistically and personally rewarding experiences of my career,” comments Crow's Theatre Artistic Director Chris Abraham. “One of the great achievements of Rohinton's book is the actual fine balance he achieves between reflecting very difficult, painful history, while so beautifully demonstrating our capacity for connection and hope. We strived in earnest to put this beautiful balance on stage with this extraordinary acting company, and words can hardly express how much it means to see audiences responding to the work. How proud I am of the creative team and the brave work the cast are doing in this show, cannot be overstated.”

“Crow's Theatre has created something extraordinary with A FINE BALANCE, and we're delighted to welcome this production and its original company to Soulpepper,” adds Paolo Santalucia, Artistic Director of Soulpepper Theatre. “It's a joy to see Toronto embrace Canadian artists and their work so wholeheartedly. Anosh Irani's adaptation of Rohinton Mistry's novel is a remarkable achievement. We're proud to bring this production to Soulpepper and give audiences who couldn't see it at Crow's the chance to experience it. Canadian work of this calibre deserves to be celebrated and seen widely.”

A FINE BALANCE is adapted for the stage by the Dora-winning Indian Canadian playwright and Canada Reads finalist Anosh Irani and directed by Crow's Theatre Artistic Director Chris Abraham. The distinguished cast features Husein Madhavji (Saving Hope, Call Me Fitz) Anand Rajaram (Uncle Vanya, The Death of Walt Disney), Zorana Sadiq (Octet, Trident Moon, Comfort Food), Siddharth Sharma (The Surrogate, Late Bloomer), Sugith Varughese (The Wrong Bashir, Transplant, Kim's Convenience), and Ben Yoganathan (Troilus and Cressida).

Set during India's 1975 Emergency, when democratic freedoms were suspended and the machinery of the state reached deeply into everyday life, A FINE BALANCE is by turns a devastating, astonishing, and enduring story of four strangers divided by class, caste, and circumstance, who come become unlikely companions living together in a cramped Bombay apartment where they find refuge from the surrounding upheaval. A tale of life under authoritarian rule, Mistry's story finds new resonance in the current moment, speaking to the devastation of dehumanizing political regimes while offering a profoundly compassionate and hopeful testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the possibility of finding meaningful, life-altering human connection in the most unexpected places.



Published in 1995, Mistry's A FINE BALANCE was not only an international bestseller but also the second-ever winner of the Giller Prize, shortlisted for the 1996 Booker, one of only two Canadian novels selected for Oprah Winfrey's Book Club, a 2002 Canada Reads finalist defended by Megan Follows, and in 2013 the book was voted by the public as the greatest Giller Prize winning book of the last 20 years – the Giller of all Gillers—cementing this deeply affecting work as a modern classic and exemplar of excellence in Canadian literature, and Mistry as a major figure on the international stage.



Born in Bombay (now Mumbai), Mistry emigrated to Canada in 1975 and settled in Toronto. He first published a book of short stories, Tales from Firozsha Baag, in 1988, that was shortlisted for the Governor General's Award. His first novel – Such a Long Journey – arrived in 1991, winning the Governor General's Award, Commonwealth Writer's Prize, and the W.H. Smith/Books in Canada First Novel Award, as well as being shortlisted for the Booker. Family Matters, published in 2002 and also shortlisted for the Booker, was awarded the Canadian Authors Association Award and the Kiriyama Pacific Rim Prize for Fiction.



Anosh Irani moved to Vancouver from Mumbai in 1998. His own celebrated career in Canada made him a natural choice to bring Rohinton Mistry's landmark novel to the stage. A novelist in his own right, Irani has published four critically acclaimed novels: The Cripple and His Talismans (2004); The Song of Kahunsha (2006), an international bestseller and shortlisted for Canada Reads and the Ethel Wilson Fiction Prize; Dahanu Road (2010), longlisted for the Man Asian Literary Prize; and The Parcel (2016), a finalist for the Governor General's Literary Award for Fiction and the Writers' Trust Fiction Prize. As a playwright, his play Bombay Black (2006) won the Dora Mavor Moore Award for Outstanding New Play, as did his one-man show Buffoon (2019). Irani has also been a two-time finalist for the Governor General's Literary Award for Drama, and recipient of the Writers' Trust Engel Findley Award “given to a mid-career writer in recognition of a remarkable body of work.”



Joining Abraham, Irani, and Mistry on the creative team are Set Designer Michael Gianfrancesco, Costume Designer Ming Wong, Lighting Designer Imogen Wilson, and Sound Designer Thomas Ryder Payne.



Media contact:

Suzanne Cheriton, Red Eye Media, suzanne@redeyemedia.ca, 416-805-6744







ABOUT A FINE BALANCE:

Crow's Theatre and Soulpepper Theatre present A Crow's Theatre Production

on stage January 14th to February 7th (Media night: January 15th)

Tickets and information:



Adapted by Anosh Irani

Based on the novel by Rohinton Mistry

Directed by Chris Abraham



Featuring

Husein Madhavji Nusswan/Ibrahim/Shankar/Ensemble

Anand Rajaram Ishvar

Zorana Sadiq Dina

Siddharth Sharma Maneck

Sugith Varughese Rajaram/Thakur Dharamsi/Ensemble

Ben Yoganathan Omprakash



Michael Gianfrancesco Set Designer

Ming Wong Costume Designer

Imogen Wilson Lighting Designer

Thomas Ryder Payne Sound Designer

Tushar Dalvi Assistant Director

Tara Mohan Stage Manager – First run

Laura Baxter Stafe Manager - Transfer

Gurkiran Kaur Dialect Coach

Cara Rebecca Fight Director







ABOUT THE CROW'S THEATRE CANADIAN LITERATURE ADAPTATION FUND



The Crow's Theatre Canadian Literature Adaptation Fund was launched in 2022 with the visionary support of the Hilary and Galen Weston Foundation. The Fund was conceived as a bold cultural intervention: to support major works of Canadian literature finding enduring life on Canada's stages. In just a few short years, the Fund has enabled Crow's to option, develop, and produce some of its most successful productions in recent memory — including FIFTEEN DOGS (based on André Alexis's Giller Prize–winning novel), THE MASTER PLAN (adapted from Josh O'Kane's Sideways: The City Google Couldn't Buy), and ROGERS V ROGERS (based on Alexandra Posadzki's award-winning book). These works have not only galvanized audiences in Toronto but travelled nationally and internationally, demonstrating that Canadian literary voices can anchor theatrical productions of commercial vitality and artistic consequence. Through this Fund, Crow's has emerged as a national leader in literary adaptation — a company building a repertoire rooted in Canadian authorship while expanding the scale and reach of homegrown storytelling.



ABOUT CROW'S THEATRE

For over 40 years, Crow's Theatre has been a leading force in the Canadian theatre landscape, recognized for provocative and award-winning new theatre works that debut in Toronto, often followed by national and international tours. Led by Artistic Director, Chris Abraham, and Executive Director, Sherrie Johnson, the company has seen significant growth over the past five years with successful capital campaigns that have led to the company owning multiple performance spaces in the heart of Leslieville in Toronto's east end.



Crow's is distinguished as a preeminent cultural destination for its far-reaching imagination, exchange of ideas, diversity, and fundamental belief that the arts are essential to healthy living and thriving communities. Recent renowned productions include Marie Farsi's stage adaptation of André Alexis' FIFTEEN DOGS, the record-breaking run of NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 (co-production with The Musical Stage Company), productions of Michael Healey's THE MASTER PLAN and ROGERS V ROGERS, Cliff Cardinal's AS YOU LIKE IT, OR THE LAND ACKNOWLEDGMENT, and the recent multi-Dora winning OCTET.



ABOUT SOULPEPPER THEATRE

At Soulpepper, we believe in the transformative power of art to unite people and build a more inclusive and resilient society. Situated in Toronto's Historic Distillery District, our mission is to harness this power to inspire and bring together diverse communities. Our commitment to Radical Inclusion drives us to break down barriers and create a space that is open to everyone.

Our commitment to artists drives us to foster their creativity and innovate the ways we work to help them thrive.

Our commitment to our community drives us to throw open our doors and bring people together.



Now in our 28th season, we produce works year-round and offer educational and community programs to hundreds of youths and our local community. Our deep investment in the creative process is evident on stage, with acclaimed productions such as THE BROTHERS SIZE, 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR, and KIM'S CONVENIENCE earning awards and international acclaim. Since 2006, the Soulpepper Academy has graduated 82 remarkable artists.

Copyright © 2026 REDEYEMEDIA, All rights reserved.

We correspond regularly about entertainment news.

Our mailing address is:

REDEYEMEDIA27 Lakeview AvenueToronto, On M6J 3B2 Canada

Add us to your address book

unsubscribe from this list update subscription preferences

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 02 Hrs 45 Min 33 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Toronto Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming