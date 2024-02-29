3 FINGERS BACK is Now Playing at Tarragon Theatre

Tarragon Theatre is now presenting the world premiere of 3 Fingers Back, a co-production from Tarragon Theatre and lemonTree Creations. The double bill from acclaimed writer Donna-Michelle St. Bernard’s 54ology runs in the Extraspace from February 27 - March 24, 2024 (opening March 6).



54ology contains multitudes - this epic series of 54 works from Donna-Michelle St. Bernard offers a piece looking at each country in Africa - and from it comes this double bill of two plays, Give It Up and The Smell of Horses. These two pieces come together in 3 Fingers Back to offer different vantage points of the same world, diving into the dark side of war as experienced from the perspectives of interrogator and interrogated.



In this politically charged but deeply human performance, Toronto audiences are brought into a story they perhaps haven’t seen before; a story about life during war and the human rights atrocities that have become a reality for many - and yet are easily ignored by others. Two stories, from two different sides of a prison cell door, fuse together to show a story about the darkness of humanity, what people will abide and withstand in the name of solidarity, and human strength and resilience.



“Donna-Michelle is a theatrical force who illuminates the scope of humanity in her work. This double feature investigates the extremities of what it means to unmask systems of power through poetic and compelling text, and asks us to consider our own relationships within those spheres,” notes Artistic Director Mike Payette. “We are proud to showcase her ability in collaboration with one of the city's most important independent companies, lemonTree Creations; champions of dynamic and powerful stories that speak to the here and now.”



3 Fingers Back is written by Donna-Michelle St. Bernard (playwright, Dora Award-winning Gas Girls). Performances by Uche Ama (Tarragon debut, Cahoots’ Sweeter), Tsholo Khalema (Tarragon debut, lemonTree/NewHarlem/Why Not Theatre’s Lilies, Or The Revival Of A Romantic Drama), Megan Legesse (Tarragon debut, Canadian Stage’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream), Christopher Bautista (Piece of Mine Arts/Theatre Passe Muraille’s The Negroes are Congregating) and Indrit Kasapi (Founding Artistic Producer for lemonTree creations); and featuring set design by César El Hayeck (Tarragon debut, Utopia), costume design by Des’ree Gray (Tarragon debut, Stratford’s Three Sisters), lighting design by Michelle Ramsay (Tarragon’s Redbone Coonhound), composition and sound design by Janice Jo Lee (Tarragon debut, REAson d’etre’s Frames of Control). With associate direction by Aria Evans (Tarragon’s My Sister’s Rage), and direction from Cole Alvis (Tarragon debut, manidoons collective/Luminato’s bug) and Yvette Nolan (Tarragon debut, The Arts Club’s The Unplugging).



3 Fingers Back runs in the Extraspace February 27 - March 24, 2024, opening March 6 at 7:00pm.

