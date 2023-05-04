2023 DORA Awards Return Next Month

The Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts (TAPA) announced today the 43rd Annual Dora Mavor Moore Awards will return to an early summer celebration on Tuesday, June 27th, 2023. After several years of disruption, including a postponed award presentation, the Dora Awards will fully return at the regular time in all of its glory acknowledging the achievements on Toronto stages. Canada's largest and oldest awards program, the Dora Mavor Moore Awards are gender inclusive and celebrate excellence in professional theatre, dance and opera. The celebration will commence at 7:30 PM with live recipient updates from the Dora Twitter account.

"The 43rd Annual Dora Mavor Moore Awards celebration returns to its regular schedule timing, representing one full year of undisturbed stage openings," said Jacoba Knaapen, Dora Awards Producer and TAPA Executive Director. "The Dora Awards are a cornerstone of Canada's live theatre, dance and opera and present the most prestigious and innovative productions in Toronto with the highest honour in the performing arts community. We are thrilled to once again celebrate, inspire and entertain."

One of Canada's most accomplished and versatile performers, Craig Lauzon, will host the 43rd Annual Dora Awards. Craig is well known to television audiences for his work on the CBC's "Royal Canadian Air Farce". Other television credits include APTN's "Guilt Free Zone", "Fool Canada'', "The Ron James Show" and "The Winnipeg Comedy Festival". In addition to his work on screen, Craig is an accomplished stage actor. Mr. Lauzon previously co-hosted the 32nd Annual Dora Awards, this is his first time hosting the Dora Awards unaccompanied.

Special entertainment for the Dora Awards will be provided by two-time Juno Awards nominee, Jason Wilson. The Canadian historian and reggae musician will be joined by his band, the Jason Wilson Quartet, and bring down the house with his unique style of jazz and Scottish influences. This will be the first time the quartet has performed at the Dora Awards.

Directing the Dora Awards for the first time will be Herbie Barnes. Barnes is most known for his work at Young People's Theatre, where he resides as the Artistic Director. The Dora Awards are pleased to welcome back for her seventh year Emmy, Gemini and Dora-nominated Diane Flacks as the script writer. Dora Award veteran, multi-award-winning lighting and production designer Andrea Lundy returns for her nineteenth consecutive year.

The inaugural bi-annual, Christine Karcza Disability Leadership Award, will be presented this year to an individual who identifies as d/Deaf, Mad or d/Disabled and demonstrates leadership and advancement of the field. The Karcza Award is administered by TAPA and the award recipient will receive a cash prize of $5,000. The Christine Karcza Disability Leadership laureate will select a leader of their choice who is an emerging d/Disabled or non-d/Disabled leader to receive a cash prize of $2,500.

The 43rd Annual Dora Mavor Moore Awards NOMINATIONS ANNOUNCEMENT PRESS CONFERENCE, will take place at 10:00 AM ET at Meridian Hall. A complete list of the 2023 nominations will be available at www.tapa.ca/doras immediately following the announcement. The press conference will also announce the recipient of the Province of Ontario's Pauline McGibbon Award.

Press must register for credentials to cover this event.

The Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award online voting powered by Now Playing Toronto, will be available as of 11:30 AM ET. The award welcomes all audience patrons to vote for their favourite nominated production or add their own.

Tickets to The 43rd Annual Dora Mavor Moore Awards will go on sale starting on Monday, May 29th at 11:00 AM ET.

Friday, June 9, 2023

The exclusive DORA Mavor Moore AWARDS NOMINEES' RECEPTION is a chance for the nominees to celebrate each other and for invited guests to toast their outstanding contributions to the performing arts industry. This invite-only event is closed to the media.

Tuesday, June 29, 2023

The 43rd ANNUAL DORA Mavor Moore AWARDS CEREMONY AND AWARD PRESENTATION hosted by Craig Lauzon with musical guests the Jason Wilson Quartet. The celebration will commence at 7:30 PM ET where the recipients of the 46 award categories across 7 distinct divisions will be acknowledged. The Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award and the Silver Ticket Award recipient will also be recognized. Follow the Dora Awards Twitter account for live-tweeting award announcements. The Dora Awards After-Party celebration will commence immediately after the awards ceremony.

For additional information on the 43rd Annual Dora Mavor Moore Awards, please visit www.tapa.ca/doras/ and follow @DoraAwards on Twitter. #Doras2023