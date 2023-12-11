Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards

1966 Production of HENRY V is Coming to Stratfest@Home

Catch the production on December 27.

By: Dec. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Review: CHRIS, MRS. at Winter Garden Theatre Photo 1 Review: CHRIS, MRS. at Winter Garden Theatre
Interview: Liam Tobin And Danielle Wade of CHRIS, MRS. at the Winter Garden Theatre Photo 2 Interview: Liam Tobin And Danielle Wade of CHRIS, MRS. at the Winter Garden Theatre
BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards December 5th Standings Photo 3 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards December 5th Standings
National Ballet of Canada Principal Dancer Tina Pereira Releases Children's Book Photo 4 National Ballet of Canada Principal Dancer Tina Pereira Releases Children's Book

1966 Production of HENRY V is Coming to Stratfest@Home

A very special part of Stratford Festival history is coming to Stratfest@Home on December 26: the 1966 production of Shakespeare’s Henry V.

Directed by Artistic Director of the time Michael Langham and featuring Douglas Rain in the title role, the production was captured in CTV’s Agincourt studios – fitting for a play that includes the Battle of Agincourt. It was produced as a special broadcast for Canada’s Centennial in 1967. The production was widely viewed and received tremendous reviews, but it was never seen again.

Thanks to the urging of Douglas Rain’s son David and some heroic work by Festival staff, the film has been rediscovered and relicensed for viewing on the Festival’s streaming platform.

Like Langham’s 1956 production of the play, it featured French Canadian actors in the French court, including (future artistic director) Jean Gascon as the King of France, Jean-Louis Roux as the Duke of Burgundy and Diana Leblanc as Katharine. It was considered to be of such significance that it was chosen to be a Centennial project. It would be the biggest production the CTV affiliate CFTO had ever taken on and the first time a Shakespeare play was broadcast in colour.

The stage production, designed by Desmond Heeley, was part of the 1966 season. The cast included such fixtures of the Stratford stage asAmelia Hall and William Hutt, along with a who’s who of 20th century Canadian theatre talent.

After the show closed, there began what Langham described as a “grand experiment,” as he took his a staged production to television for the first time. The first task he faced was to trim the show to fit the two-hour time slot, which meant cutting 33 minutes. 

The cast spent 11 days in studio, six days rehearsing and five devoted to the shoot. Langham served as producer and co-director with television director Lorne Freed. The CTV production cost a substantial $150,000. There were 53 actors and 45 technicians involved. Freed later called it “a masterpiece.”

The production will be available on Stratfest@Home beginning on December 26.

Other titles coming to Stratfest@Home this season include Casey and Diana, Richard II, Richard III, Women of the Fur Trade and Much Ado About Nothing.

Subscribe to Click Here for just $7.99 a month and gain access to the best in Canadian digital theatrical productions, including the Stratford Festival’s acclaimed Shakespeare films, selected productions from past seasons, exclusive behind-the-scenes videos and podcasts, and digital content from around the world.



 


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Toronto

1
BWW Q&A: Taurian Teelucksingh of A Whole New World - The Musical Magic of Alan Menken Photo
BWW Q&A: Taurian Teelucksingh of A Whole New World - The Musical Magic of Alan Menken at Brampton On Stage

BWW Q&A: Taurian Teelucksingh of A Whole New World - The Musical Magic of Alan Menken at Brampton On Stage

2
1966 Production of HENRY V is Coming to Stratfest@Home Photo
1966 Production of HENRY V is Coming to Stratfest@Home

A very special part of Stratford Festival history is coming to Stratfest@Home: the 1966 production of Shakespeare’s Henry V.

3
George F. Walkers BETTER LIVING Comes to Alumnae Theatre Photo
George F. Walker's BETTER LIVING Comes to Alumnae Theatre

Alumnae Theatre will present ‘Better Living' by acclaimed Canadian playwright George F. Walker, running from January 19 to February 3, 2024. This dark comedy, directed by Liz Best and produced by Helena Raposo, promises a captivating exploration of family dynamics, societal unrest, and the absurdities of life.

4
Review: WITHROW PARK at Tarragon Theatre Photo
Review: WITHROW PARK at Tarragon Theatre

In WITHROW PARK, Morris Panych’s new play at Tarragon Theatre, we see a view into a neighbourhood a little less than 7 kilometres away from where we sit. Panych’s script is quippy and fun with a philosophical bent about aging, mortality, and the ability to start again at any point, but just like its characters, finds it hard to achieve balance between those two states.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a Teaser Trailer for PRIDE AND PREJUDICE* (*SORT OF), Beginning This Month at CAA Theatre Video
Watch a Teaser Trailer for PRIDE AND PREJUDICE* (*SORT OF), Beginning This Month at CAA Theatre
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
Danielle Brooks Sings 'Hell No!' In THE COLOR PURPLE Trailer Video
Danielle Brooks Sings 'Hell No!' In THE COLOR PURPLE Trailer
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
MIGRAAAANTS in Toronto MIGRAAAANTS
Theatre Passe Muraille (1/13-1/28)
SwordPlay: A Play of Swords in Toronto SwordPlay: A Play of Swords
The Assembly Theatre (12/16-12/22)
Blake and Clay's Gay Agenda in Toronto Blake and Clay's Gay Agenda
The Assembly Theatre (12/27-12/30)
Captain Galactic & Penny in Toronto Captain Galactic & Penny
The Assembly Theatre (12/09-12/30)
Chaos Menu: Disorder Up! in Toronto Chaos Menu: Disorder Up!
The Second City (12/06-3/02)
Les Miserables in Toronto Les Miserables
Princess of Wales Theatre (3/26-6/01)
Christmas Birthdays Suck! in Toronto Christmas Birthdays Suck!
The Assembly Theatre (12/09-12/14)
Ain't Too Proud in Toronto Ain't Too Proud
Ed Mirvish Theatre (12/07-12/17)
Chicago (Non-Equity) in Toronto Chicago (Non-Equity)
Ed Mirvish Theatre (12/27-1/09)
The Inheritance Part 1 & 2 in Toronto The Inheritance Part 1 & 2
Bluma Appel Theatre (3/22-4/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You