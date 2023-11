The National Ballet of Canada Announces Casting for THE NUTCRACKER

Hope Muir, Joan and Jerry Lozinski Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, today announced the casting for The Nutcracker, Toronto's most joyful holiday experience. The Nutcracker is onstage December 8 – December 30 at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts in Toronto.

The opening night on December 8 at 7:00 pm will feature Principal Dancers Harrison James and Jurgita Dronina in the roles of Peter/The Nutcracker and the Sugar Plum Fairy. Principal Dancer Genevieve Penn Nabity will dance the role of the Snow Queen, Principal Dancer Spencer Hack will dance the role of Uncle Nikolai and Rehearsal Director Stephanie Hutchison will dance the role of Baba.

Making their debuts this season are First Soloist Jordana Daumec and Second Soloist Selene Guerrero-Trujillo as Baba and Corps de Ballet member Isabella Kinch as the Snow Queen.

The National Ballet has brought the joy of dance to over 110,000 community members for free since 1986 with Share the Magic. Through this programme, the National Ballet invites 1,500 community members, who may not otherwise have access to a live performance, to a special presentation of The Nutcracker on December 7. Tickets are distributed to families through community groups and various social service agencies.

The Nutcracker is choreographed by James Kudelka, features Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's timeless score, set and costume designs by Santo Loquasto and lighting design by Jennifer Tipton.

Casting

Peter/The Nutcracker

Harrison James (December 8, 12, 23 at 7:00 pm/ December 16, 29 at 2:00 pm)

Naoya Ebe (December 9, 21 at 2:00 pm/ December 15 at 7:00 pm/ December 27 at 1:00 pm)

Christopher Gerty (December 9, 13, 19 at 7:00 pm/ December 17 at 1:00 pm)

Kota Sato (December 10 at 1:00 pm/December 17 at 5:30 pm/ December 21, 30 at 7:00 pm)

Siphesihle November (December 10 at 5:30 pm/ December 16, 22, 29 at 7:00 pm)

Larkin Miller (December 14, 20 at 7:00 pm/ December 23 at 2:00 pm/ December 27 at 5:30 pm)

Jack Bertinshaw (December 24 at 1:00 pm/ December 28 at 7:00 pm/ December 30 at 2:00 pm)

The Sugar Plum Fairy

Jurgita Dronina (December 8, 12, 23 at 7:00 pm/ December 16, 29 at 2:00 pm)

Tina Pereira (December 9, 21 at 2:00 pm/ December 15 at 7:00 pm/ December 27 at 1:00 pm)

Heather Ogden (December 9, 13, 19 at 7:00 pm/ December 17 at 1:00 pm)

Koto Ishihara (December 10 at 1:00 pm/ December 17 at 5:30 pm/ December 21, 30 at 7:00 pm)

Tirion Law (December 10 at 5:30 pm/ December 16, 22, 29 at 7:00 pm)

Genevieve Penn Nabity (December 14, 20 at 7:00 pm/ December 23 at 2:00 pm/ December 27 at 5:30 pm)

Calley Skalnik (December 24 at 1:00 pm/ December 28 at 7:00 pm/ December 30 at 2:00 pm)

Snow Queen

Genevieve Penn Nabity (December 8, 21 at 7:00 pm/ December 17 at 5:30 pm/ December 29 at 2:00 pm)

Calley Skalnik (December 9 at 2:00 pm/ December 12, 16 at 7:00 pm/ December 27 at 5:30 pm)

Chelsy Meiss (December 9, 22 at 7:00 pm/ December 16 at 2:00 pm/ December 24 at 1:00 pm)

Alexandra MacDonald (December 10 at 1:00 pm/ December 15 at 7:00 pm/ December 23, 30 at 2:00 pm)

Svetlana Lunkina (December 10 at 5:30 pm/ December 13, 19, 30 at 7:00 pm/ December 17 at 1:00 pm)

Jenna Savella (December 14, 20, 28, 29 at 7:00 pm)

Isabella Kinch* (December 21 at 2:00 pm/ December 23 at 7:00 pm/ December 27 at 1:00 pm)

Baba

Stephanie Hutchison (December 8, 9, 12, 13, 19, 23 at 7:00 pm/ December 16, 29 at 2:00 pm/ December 17 at 1:00 pm)

Chelsy Meiss (December 9, 21 at 2:00 pm/ December 10 at 5:30 pm/ December 15, 16, 29 at 7:00 pm/ December 27 at 1:00 pm)

Selene Guerrero-Trujillo* (December 10, 24 at 1:00 pm/ December 17 at 5:30 pm/ December 21, 28 at 7:00 pm/ December 30 at 2:00 pm)

Jordana Daumec* (December 14, 20, 22, 30 at 7:00 pm/ December 23 at 2:00 pm/ December 27 at 5:30 pm)

Uncle Nikolai

Spencer Hack (December 8, 12, 15, 23 at 7:00 pm/December 29 at 2:00 pm)

Jack Bertinshaw (December 9, 16, 21 at 2:00 pm/ December 27 at 1:00 pm)

Ben Rudisin (December 9, 13, 19 at 7:00 pm/ December 17 at 1:00 pm)

Jason Ferro (December 10 at 1:00 pm/ December 17 at 5:30 pm/ December 21, 30 at 7:00 pm)

Donald Thom (December 10 at 5:30 pm/ December 16, 22, 28, 29 at 7:00 pm/ December 24 at 1:00 pm/ December 30 at 2:00 pm)

Josh Hall (December 14, 20 at 7:00 pm/ December 23 at 2:00 pm/ December 27 at 5:30 pm)

* Debut

Casting subject to change.

