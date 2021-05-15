Virtual Multicultural Festival Culminates in Origin Stories Event Featuring Chumash Storyteller and Ventura County Youth Poet Laureat

The final event of the Simi Valley Multicultural Festival, Origin Stories, will premiere on May 21st, 2021, at 7 p.m. This virtual event, streaming on Zoom and Facebook Live, will feature cultural vignettes from members of the Simi Valley community and performances from Tina Orduno Calderon, a storyteller and songwriter, and Angelina Leaños, the 2020-21 Youth Poet Laureate of Ventura County.

Origin Stories will highlight the diversity found in the Simi Valley community as participants recount stories related to immigrating to the United States, cultural traditions, and family memories. These community members will be joined by Tina Orduno Calderon, a culture bearer of Gabrielino Tongva, Chumash, and Yoeme decent, who will share Indigenous stories and song; and, Angelina Leaños who will read three poems inspired from her Mexican-American heritage.

The Simi Valley Multicultural Festival began in April 2021 as a collaborative virtual event produced by the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center and Youth Council. The event has featured showcases on cultural dance and music, fashion, cuisine, and photography. A variety of local artists, arts and cultural organizations, and community members contributed material for this event. All past showcases, including more information on the participants, are available for on-demand viewing at www.svvac.org/multicultural-festival.

The May 21 Origin Stories event will be streamed simultaneously on the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/SVCAC3050) and on Zoom (register here: https://bit.ly/svmcfest2021). More information on the event is available on the Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center website, www.svvac.org, and on the Youth Council Instagram, @simivalleyyouthcouncil. The Simi Valley Multicultural Festival is funded through a Local Impact Grant from the California Arts Council.