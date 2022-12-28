Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Two THEATRE GHOSTS One Act Plays To Receive Stage Readings On Santa Paula Theater Center Backstage

HAUNTING RIGHTS and OFF BOOK  are part of the Perlmutter developing series of one-acts entitled THEATRE GHOSTS.

Dec. 28, 2022  

Two THEATRE GHOSTS One Act Plays To Receive Stage Readings On Santa Paula Theater Center Backstage

BACKSTAGE@SANTA PAULA THEATER CENTER announces staged readings by noted local playwright, Michael Perlmutter, on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at 8 pm and Sunday, Jan. 15 at 2:30 pm.

HAUNTING RIGHTS and OFF BOOK are part of the Perlmutter developing series of one-acts entitled THEATRE GHOSTS and contain adult themes and language. Featured players in these readings include Erin Hollander, David Hatfield, David Newcomer, Julie Fergus and Kathleen Bosworth. Performances will take place on SPTC's BACKSTAGE.

BACKSTAGE@SPTC is located at 125 So. 7th St. within the Santa Paula Theater Center. Admission for this production is PWYC (Pay What You Can) at the door. No reservations are necessary. Please note: Admission to events at the Santa Paula Theater Center require proof of vaccination. SPTC encourages mask wearing at all performances.

Backstage@SPTC, 125. So. 7th St. (corner of Main and 7th) in downtown Santa Paula

Two one-act plays per performance: Saturday, January 14 at 8 PM and Sunday, January 15 at 2:30 PM

At the door, PWYC (Pay What You Can) No reservations necessary.



Grammy-Winning Artist Rosanne Cash Returns To Thousand Oaks Photo
Grammy-Winning Artist Rosanne Cash Returns To Thousand Oaks
One of country music's most renowned singer/songwriters, Rosanne Cash, comes to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 8:00 pm.
Malevo Brings Will Perform in Thousand Oaks in February Photo
Malevo Brings Will Perform in Thousand Oaks in February
Malevo, the Argentinian dance band that took America by storm in Season 11 of America's Got Talent, is coming to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 8:00 pm.
Interview: Cary Ginell of CAREFULLY TAUGHT (BOOK) at Photo
Interview: Cary Ginell of CAREFULLY TAUGHT (BOOK) at
Cary Ginell's insightful new book, 'Carefully Taught' looks at 40 musicals, both on Broadway and off, that deal with events and personages in American history. A fun read, educational and highly entertaining. Shows include '1776,' 'Hamilton,' 'Shenandoah,' 'Parade,' 'Hair,' 'Assassins,' and many more.
Malevo Brings Live Music and Virtuosic Argentinian Dancing To Thousand Oaks Photo
Malevo Brings Live Music and Virtuosic Argentinian Dancing To Thousand Oaks
Malevo, the Argentinian dance band that took America by storm in Season 11 of America's Got Talent, is coming to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 8:00 pm.

More Hot Stories For You


Malevo Brings Will Perform in Thousand Oaks in FebruaryMalevo Brings Will Perform in Thousand Oaks in February
December 19, 2022

Malevo, the Argentinian dance band that took America by storm in Season 11 of America's Got Talent, is coming to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 8:00 pm.
Malevo Brings Live Music and Virtuosic Argentinian Dancing To Thousand OaksMalevo Brings Live Music and Virtuosic Argentinian Dancing To Thousand Oaks
December 2, 2022

Malevo, the Argentinian dance band that took America by storm in Season 11 of America's Got Talent, is coming to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 8:00 pm.
Classic Rock Band, Three Dog Night, Comes To Thousand OaksClassic Rock Band, Three Dog Night, Comes To Thousand Oaks
November 28, 2022

The legendary band Three Dog Night, comes to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 7:30 pm.
THE BRILLIANT DARKNESS! Film Wins 5 Vietnam Golden Kite AwardsTHE BRILLIANT DARKNESS! Film Wins 5 Vietnam Golden Kite Awards
November 26, 2022

The Brilliant Darkness!, the critically acclaimed dark horse of this year's Vietnam box office, has defied cultural odds when its authentically raw depiction of the systemic problem of domestic abuse in Vietnam took home the highest national cinema honors with five Vietnam Golden Kite Awards, including Best Feature Film, Best Screenplay and Best Actress.
Marin Theatre Company Artistic Director Jasson Minadakis To Depart After 17 SeasonsMarin Theatre Company Artistic Director Jasson Minadakis To Depart After 17 Seasons
November 22, 2022

Marin Theatre Company Board of Directors and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer Meredith Suttles announced that Artistic Director Jasson Minadakis will depart the North Bay’s premier non-profit theatre organization after 17 seasons at the helm.
share