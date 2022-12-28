Two THEATRE GHOSTS One Act Plays To Receive Stage Readings On Santa Paula Theater Center Backstage

BACKSTAGE@SANTA PAULA THEATER CENTER announces staged readings by noted local playwright, Michael Perlmutter, on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at 8 pm and Sunday, Jan. 15 at 2:30 pm.

HAUNTING RIGHTS and OFF BOOK are part of the Perlmutter developing series of one-acts entitled THEATRE GHOSTS and contain adult themes and language. Featured players in these readings include Erin Hollander, David Hatfield, David Newcomer, Julie Fergus and Kathleen Bosworth. Performances will take place on SPTC's BACKSTAGE.

BACKSTAGE@SPTC is located at 125 So. 7th St. within the Santa Paula Theater Center. Admission for this production is PWYC (Pay What You Can) at the door. No reservations are necessary. Please note: Admission to events at the Santa Paula Theater Center require proof of vaccination. SPTC encourages mask wearing at all performances.

