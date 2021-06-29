Transcendence Theatre Company Presents ROAD TRIP! At Jack London State Historic Park

Transcendence Theatre Company celebrates the 10th anniversary season of Broadway Under The Stars, and the return to Jack London State Historic Park with an all-new concert, ROAD TRIP!, August 6th through the 29th.

Under the musical direction of veteran Conceiver and Music Director, Susan Draus, and directed and choreographed by Transcendence alum, Jessica Lee Coffman, ROAD TRIP! takes the audience on a wild musical tour of the greater United States and celebrates everything that makes this country special. ROAD TRIP! will be the first show back in the company's home theater at Jack London State Historic Park after an almost two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 shutdown.

The ROAD TRIP! cast brings the best performers from all over the country to Bay Area audiences and features veteran Transcendence Theatre Company members Arielle Crosby (Motown the Musical, Murder Ballad), Billy Cohen (Soul Doctor), Kyle Kemph (Reunion '69 &'85), Meggie Cansler Ness (Finian's Rainbow, Wicked), Deon Releford (Beautiful), and new faces making their Transcendence debuts such as Belinda Allyn (Allegiance), Maria Bilbao (On Your Feet), Michael Maliakel (The Phantom of the Opera), Alaina Mills (Beautiful) and Nathan Andrew Riley (The Lion King).

The ROAD TRIP! creative team includes Susan Draus (Conceiver/ Music Director), Jessica Lee Coffman (Director/Choreographer), Matt Smart (Associate Music Director), Alejandro Senior (Associate Musical Director), Alaina Mills (Assistant Director/Choreographer), Nils Erickson (Sound Designer), Kristina Martin (Costumes Designer), Jeffrey Porter (Lighting Designer), Sarah E.T. Jackson (Production Stage Manager).

"I am thrilled and honored to be a part of ROAD TRIP! - the first show back in the park," said Conceiver and Music Director, Susan Draus. "We wanted to create a show that reminded us of all the good in our country. It has been a rough year and now it's time to celebrate our great nation and each other."

ROAD TRIP! will showcase a diverse style of music - from patriotic to pop, jazz to musical theater, funk to Disney, and much more. The show will cover many cities and states, starting and ending in California. Featuring popular hits songs such as Born in the U.S.A., California Dreamin', Viva Las Vegas, Route 66, Georgia, Empire State of Mind, and more.

Ticket prices are $49 general admission (reserved seating), and $129 for VIP (includes VIP Parking, Pre-Show VIP Private Area, 2 Drink Tickets and VIP Seating). Seating capacity has been expanded to 500 patrons per performance. Performances run Friday - Sunday; all shows begin at 7:30pm with pre-show picnic event beginning at 5pm. Food and beverages will be available for purchase on-site (No Outside Alcohol Permitted). All COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed as outlined by Sonoma County Health officials. For more information visit www.bestnightever.org or call the box office at 877-424-1414.