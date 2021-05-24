Transcendence Theatre Company Opens 10th Anniversary Season With MY HERO - Live Musical

Transcendence Theatre Company, the award-winning, Sonoma County based theatre company, opens its 2021 season with MY HERO, June 4th through the 20th at two drive-in locations in Sonoma County.

Directed by veteran actor, director and choreographer, Matthew Rossoff, and under the musical direction of Bay Area composer, Matt Smart, MY HERO will celebrate frontline healthcare workers, educators, and everyday heroes in our communities.

The 2021 season marks the Company's 10th anniversary of presenting musical theatre in the Bay Area and beyond. In addition to celebrating heroes in our communities, the new season will celebrate ten inspiring years of Broadway Under The Stars, and the return of live theatre at Jack London State Historic Park.

** TIPS TO ENJOY THE SHOW AT THE DRIVE-IN! Bring a blanket or folding chair! Your ticket will allow your car-full a spot for the dazzling live show, under the stars. Once in your spot, you can choose to enjoy the musical performance on a blanket on the lawn, from your own folding chairs, or from your car.

The MY HERO cast brings the best performers from Broadway to Bay Area audiences and welcomes back veteran Transcendence Theatre Company members Meggie Cansler Ness (Finian's Rainbow, Wicked), Catherine Wreford (42nd Street, Oklahoma), Colin Campbell McAdoo (We The People, Soul Doctor), and Arielle Crosby (Motown the Musical, Murder Ballad), and brand-new faces making their Transcendence debuts such as Bernard Dotson (Chicago, Jesus Christ Superstar), Kevin Schuering (The King and I), and Amanda Lopez (The Marvelous Wonderettes).

An evening of music, dancing and laughter honoring our frontline healthcare workers, MY HERO features songs from favorite Broadway titles such as Wicked, Rent, Chicago and popular hit tracks such as "I Need a Hero," Lean On Me," "Fight Song" and "Don't Stop Believin'."

The Transcendence 10th Anniversary Season also includes:

ROAD TRIP!

August 6-29, Friday - Sunday, 7:30pm performances (Jack London Park)

THE GALA

September 10-19, Friday - Sunday, 7:30pm performances (Jack London Park)

Drive-in ticket prices range from $54 to $137 per vehicle with savings of 15% when you buy a subscription for two or more shows in the Transcendence season. Existing subscribersa??may use vouchers to purchase tickets to all three summer shows.

For more information visit www.bestnightever.org or call the box office at 877-424-1414. All COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed as outlined by Sonoma County Health officials. Select tickets for each performance of My Hero, will be available free to frontline healthcare workers. To request tickets, please visit www.bestnightever.org