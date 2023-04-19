Tom Papa Returns To Thousand Oaks in November

With more than 20 years as a stand-up comedian, Tom Papa is one of the top comedic voices in the country. He comes to the Kavli Theatre, Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 8:00 pm.

Papa has had four highly rated stand-up specials on Netflix and recently released his fifth Netflix special, What A Day! The special was taped at the iconic Wilbur Theatre in Boston. His other critically acclaimed specials include Human Mule, Freaked Out and Tom Papa Live in New York City, two of which were directed by Rob Zombie.

On June 6, 2023, Papa will release his highly anticipated third book, We're All in This Together.... So Make Some Room. The book compiles comedic essays that aim to unite us through our stupidity.

In 2020, Papa released his second book, You're Doing Great! - And Other Reasons To Stay Alive, which was the follow-up to Your Dad Stole My Rake: And Other Family Dilemmas both released by St Martin's Press, making "Summer Must Read" lists from Parade Magazine to The New York Post. Papa is also a contributing writer to the New Yorker Magazine.

Papa's highly rated podcast, Breaking Bread with Tom Papa, features Papa and his guest eating, drinking, and celebrating with insightful, revealing and always funny conversations. He also hosts the popular daily Netflix radio show, What A Joke With Papa And Fortune on Sirius XM Channel 93 and the monthly show, Come To Papa Live on Channel 94.

Single tickets are priced at $54.50 & $44.50 with group discounts available. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit Click Here