The Santa Paula Theater Center to Present A MID-WINTER MANDOLIN CELEBRATION

On December 28, 2024,Â Santa Paula Theater Center will present A Mid-Winter Mandolin Celebration â€” a concert performance from two premier mandolin artists, Ashley Hoyer and Mike Mullins. Ashley and Mike will perform together and separately in a tour-de-force evening of traditional and contemporary mandolin music from around the world and across time.

Donâ€™t miss this rare collaboration between two of the West Coastâ€™s foremost mandolin artists and the opportunity to experience just how dazzling 16 strings can sound. From painting workshops to concerts to magic shows to great plays â€“ there's always something happening at the Santa Paula Theater Center! For more information visit atÂ www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.Â

Season tickets are also available to purchase! Coming up next on the Main Stage is POTUS: OR BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE by Selina Fillinger, February 7 - March 9. THE COTTAGE by Sandy Rustin, April 11 - May 11. A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE by Tennessee Willams, June 20 - July 20. AMERICAN SON, August 29. - September 28, and THE FARNDALE AVENUE HOUSING ESTATE TOWNSWOMANâ€™S DRAMATIC SOCIETYâ€™S PRODUCTION OF A CHRISTMAS CAROL by David McGillivray and Walter Zerlin, Jr, November 14 - December 21.

The wearing of masks while inside the Santa Paula Theater Center is optional, though highly encouraged for the safety of our patrons, actors, and staff.Â

