The Revolutionists Kicks Off Season 2020 At Santa Paula Theater Center

The Santa Paula Theater Center kicks off their 35th season with Lauren Gunderson's comedy drama THE REVOLUTIONISTS from February 7 through March 15, 2020 on the Main Stage of the Santa Paula Theater, 125 South 7th Street (corner of Main and 7th) in downtown Santa Paula.

Set in 1993 Paris during the Reign of Terror, playwright Lauren Gunderson enlists female historical figures and weaves their actual lives and talents with each other in a sometimes rollicking and irreverent girl-powered comedy that can turn poignant and moving instantly. THE REVOLUTIONISTS is a play about violence and legacy, art and activism, feminism and terrorism, and compatriots who have chosen to be sisters.

The cast includes Juliana Acosta as Marianne, Rosie Gordon as Charlotte, Sarah Broughton as Olympe, and Aileen-Marie Scott as Marie. THE REVOLUTIONISTS is directed by Jessi May Stevenson with Leslie Nichols producing. Scenic and lighting design will be by Gary Richardson, costume design by Barbara Pedziwiatr, dramaturgy by Jolyn Johnson, and properties by Gail Heck. Andrea Robles serves as stage manager and Karl Krause is technical support.

Tickets for THE REVOLUTIONISTS are $24 for Adults and $22 for Seniors & Students. The production includes mature themes and language and is not recommended for audiences under 16.

THE REVOLUTIONISTS kicks off the 2020 Main Stage Santa Paula Theater Center Season - "That's What She Said - A Celebration of Outstanding Female Playwrights" and will be followed by Gina Geonfridda's RAPTURE, BLISTER, BURN (April 17 - May 24), Annie Baker's CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION (June 26 - August 2), Lucy Kirkwood's THE CHILDREN (September 4 - October 11) and Agatha Christie's THE SECRET OF CHIMNEYS (November 13 - December 20). Details and season tickets are available at www.santapaulatheatercenter.org

Performances are at 8 pm on Friday and Saturday and 2:30 pm on Sunday. Tickets for THE REVOLUTIONISTS are $24 for Adults and $22 for Seniors & Students an can be purchased online at www.santapaulatheatercenter.org. This production includes mature themes and language and is not recommended for audiences under 16.





Related Articles Shows View More Thousand Oaks Stories

More Hot Stories For You