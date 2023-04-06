The Moody Blues' John Lodge Comes To Thousand Oaks

John Lodge, the vocalist, songwriter and bass player of The Moody Blues will play the iconic album Days of Future Passed in its entirety plus a selection of classic hits on Saturday, July 29 at 8pm in the Kavli Theater.

Together with his 10,000 Light Years Band, Lodge will perform The Moody Blues' groundbreaking album, Days of Future Passed, in its entirety with a special recording by the late Graeme Edge and performances by Jon Davison of Yes. The show will also feature a first half set of Moody Blues' classics, including all of John's hits, "Ride My See-Saw", "I'm Just a Singer (in a Rock and Roll Band)", "Isn't Life Strange", to name just a few, plus tributes to all his band mates, as he continues in his quest to 'keep all the Moody Blues music alive'.

Lodge has been performing and recording with The Moody Blues for more than five decades, selling in excess of 70 million albums, as well as releasing his three solo albums 'Natural Avenue', '10,000 Light Years Ago' and 'B Yond'. Lodge has been voted one of the "10 most influential bass players on the planet," and has been the recipient of many awards, including ASCAP (American Society of Composers and Publishers), an Ivor Novello Award, a Lifetime Achievement Award from Prog Magazine, to name just a few.

Single tickets go on sale Monday, April 10 and are priced from $102 - $42 with group discounts available. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit Click Here