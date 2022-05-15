The Conejo Improv Players to Stage New Production,

The Conejo Improv Players, the longest-running improv show in the Conejo Valley, is trying something new... again. The team known for "The Improv Wheel of Doom," "Two Detectives" and a game using live mousetraps has developed a new format yet again.

"Game Name," which premieres June 10 at 8 p.m. uses an algorithm to select games organized by category randomly, so no two shows are alike. Categories of games include Cast Favorites, Avoid at all Cost, Music, Hit or Miss and Games We've Never Played, just to name a few. "I can't wait to see the cast unleashed," said Frank Bonoff, the longest serving cast member of the Conejo Improv Players.

Shows are Friday and Saturday nights at 8 p.m., June 10-18, with a special, adults-only show at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 11. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at conejoplayers.org. Conejo Players Theatre is located at 351 South Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361. *Patrons must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours in order to attend, and masks are highly recommended inside the theatre.