Taylor Swift Celebration Tribute Coming To Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center

The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center Foundation will present a one-night-only event for Taylor Swift fans and music lovers alike. On Saturday, February 1, 2025, Lara Lafferty will take the stage to perform “Lara's Version: A Celebration of Taylor Swift Through the Eras.” This concert aims to capture the essence, artistry, and transformative journey of Taylor Swift's iconic music, delivering an evening of storytelling and song.

Reflecting on the upcoming performance, Lara Lafferty shared her excitement: “As a trained performer of 15+ years and a proud one of the small 2.6% of female music producers, I am beyond thrilled to bring this one-of-a-kind show to life with the help of my extraordinary director, Elizabeth Ferdinandi. This idea started as a dream for us and has already grown on social media to numbers we could never have imagined - over 1M views of our performance clips. We can't wait to bring Lara's Version to the stage! You don't want to miss it.”

The event will take place at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, located at 3050 E. Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, CA 93065. The performance begins at 7:00 PM on the Main Stage and runs for approximately 2.5 hours, including a 15-minute intermission. For those looking to elevate their evening, VIP tickets offer an exclusive experience, including a meet-and-greet with Lara Lafferty at 5:00 PM in the Multipurpose Room, a special friendship bracelet inspired by Taylor Swift's fan culture, and the opportunity to participate in the Dance Call Experience for an interactive pre-show activity. Tickets are expected to sell out quickly, so fans are encouraged to secure their seats as soon as possible by visiting www.simi-arts.org.

