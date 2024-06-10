TOArts to Present Flamenco Guitar Virtuoso Jesse Cook

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Accomplished guitarist, producer and film maker, Jesse Cook comes to Thousand Oaks on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at 7:30 pm in the intimate Scherr Forum.

Cook studied classical guitar at the Royal Conservatory of Music, moving on to York University, and jazz at Berklee College in Boston. On his albums, and in concert, Cook explores the roots of flamenco, and its many offshoots, from India to Spain, and on to Cuba and Latin America. Along the way, he developed his signature synthesis of world music. He has released ten genre-defying albums, garnering eleven Juno (Canada's Grammy) nominations – and one win, in 2001 for Free Fall – in the World Music and Instrumental categories.

When he composed his first album, Tempest, over 25 years ago. Cook could not imagine that such a humble recording, in which he played all of the instruments, would spark into such a musical legacy. To date there has been thousands of concerts performed around the world, over 2 million albums sold, 5 PBS specials filmed, more than 25 million views on YouTube and over 400 million streams of his songs.

His eleventh studio album Libre was chosen 2021 Album of the Year by JazzTrax.

Cook and his extraordinary band are looking forward to returning to the road, bringing The Libre Tour and their unique brand of rhythm and rhumba to audiences across North America and beyond.

Single tickets are on sale Friday, June14 at 10am. Tickets are priced at $50. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Bank of America Performing Arts Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com

Comments