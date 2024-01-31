TOArts Presents TISRA: Zakir Hussain with Debopriya Chatterjee and Sabir Khan

Tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain is proud to present TISRA (three) with two of India’s finest young musicians, Sabir Khan and Debopriya Chatterjee at the Fred Kavli Theatre on Saturday, April 20 at 8pm.

This trio includes tabla (drum), sarangi (strings), and bansuri (bamboo flute), a combination not often heard on the classical stage. Sarangi and bansuri, both folk instruments, have roots in ancient India and its mythology. This colorful mix, combined with Indian classical music and the rich rhythm repertoire of Punjab, makes for a compelling and unique ensemble.

Hussain is the pre-eminent classical tabla virtuoso of our time, appreciated as one of the world’s most esteemed and influential musicians, one whose mastery of his percussion instrument has taken it to a new level transcending cultures and national borders. Along with his legendary father and teacher, Ustad Allarakha, he has elevated the status of the tabla both in India and around the world. A child prodigy touring in India from the tender age of twelve, Zakir quickly became a favorite accompanist for India’s greatest musicians and dancers. He began his international touring career by the age of eighteen and has been at the helm of many genre-defying collaborations.

Khan is one of India’s most talented and sought-after musicians of the present day. His instrument is the sarangi, a bowed instrument said to possess the sound closest to the human voice. He is the son of the great sarangi player/vocalist Padma Bhushan Ustad Sultan Khan, their family belonging to the Sikar gharana(school) of music, which has given several stalwarts to Indian classical music.

The musical journey of Chatterjee began at home, under the guidance of her parents, both vocalists & composers from Allahabad. Her quest to express the depth and richness of Hindustani classical music, and of her chosen instrument, the bansuri (bamboo flute), brought her to the feet of her guru, the great exponent of the Maihar Senia Gharana Padmavibhushan Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia.

