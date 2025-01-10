TOArts Presents THE MAGICAL WORLD OF DRAGONS AND MYTHICAL BEASTS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Step into the magical world of myths and legends with the fantastical live family show Dragons and Mythical Beasts at the Fred Kavli Theatre on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at 3:00 pm.

Unveil a myriad of dark secrets and come face to face with some of the most magnificent monsters and terrifying beasts ever to walk the earth. Discover the colossal Stone Troll, the mysterious Indrik and Japanese Baku; the Tooth Fairy (not as sweet as you'd think), an adorable Unicorn and majestic Griffin. Take your place among legendary heroes, just don't wake the Dragon…

From the creators of the international smash hit Dinosaur World Live, who bring spectacular puppets to life, this award-winning show is back in the US by popular demand, direct from London's West End.

Dragons and Mythical Beasts creative team includes, co-directors Derek Bond (Sweet Charity, Manchester Theatre Awards 2017 winner, Little Shop of Horrors Manchester Royal Exchange) and Laura Cubitt (Running Wild, Chichester Festival Theatre; Don Quixote, RSC; War Horse NT Berlin), with Associate Director Emma Brunton, Assistant Director Nicky Allpress, Puppet Designer Max Humphries (National Theatre, Royal Opera House, Cirque de Soleil), Set and Costume Designer James Perkins, Costume Supervisor Louise Smith, Composer and Sound Designer Max Pappenheim, and Lighting Designer John Maddox. Produced by Nicoll Entertainment Ltd.

Don't miss this spell-binding adventure, live on stage! Suitable for ages 3+.

Single tickets are on sale now and are priced at $42.50 - $25.50. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Bank of America Performing Arts Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com

Comments