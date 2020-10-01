Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TOARTS Presents Drive-In Experience, 5-STAR: MUSICALS AND MORE

Article Pixel

The performance takes place on October 11, 2020.

Oct. 1, 2020  

TOARTS presents 5-STAR: MUSICALS AND MORE on October 11, 2020.

An evening of uplifting songs from musical theatre favorites to jukebox popular music that will fill the night with joy. "Mamma Mia!" characters Sam & Donna, Eric Martsold and Misty Cotton, will be joined on stage with talent from 5-Star productions as well as Broadway!

Tickets are $50.00, $30.00 per car. Each ticket is valid for one car. The number of passengers must not exceed the number of safety belts in your vehicle.

Concert audio will be available through a designated FM radio channel.

Consider ordering food to pick up from California Pizza Kitchen or P.F. Chang's before the show starts!



Related Articles View More Thousand Oaks Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • TOARTS Presents Drive-In Experience, 5-STAR: MUSICALS AND MORE
  • Shoshana Bean to Present BROADWAY MY WAY On BroadwayWorld Events October 23rd
  • VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of The Skivvies' Upcoming Performance at Birdland!
  • AIRING TONIGHT: Peter Cincotti - Heart of the City at Birdland Jazz