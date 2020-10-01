TOARTS Presents Drive-In Experience, 5-STAR: MUSICALS AND MORE

The performance takes place on October 11, 2020.

TOARTS presents 5-STAR: MUSICALS AND MORE on October 11, 2020.

An evening of uplifting songs from musical theatre favorites to jukebox popular music that will fill the night with joy. "Mamma Mia!" characters Sam & Donna, Eric Martsold and Misty Cotton, will be joined on stage with talent from 5-Star productions as well as Broadway!

Tickets are $50.00, $30.00 per car. Each ticket is valid for one car. The number of passengers must not exceed the number of safety belts in your vehicle.

Concert audio will be available through a designated FM radio channel.

Consider ordering food to pick up from California Pizza Kitchen or P.F. Chang's before the show starts!

