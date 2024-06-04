THE UNDERPANTS Comes to MSTW This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Main Street Theatre Works (MSTW) will celebrate their 21st Summer Season at the Kennedy Mine Amphitheatre with lots of laughs under the stars. The 2024 season kicks off with The Underpants, adapted by Steve Martin and directed by Susan McCandless.

Comedian Steve Martin has written a wild adaptation of a classic German play (Der Hose) about Louise (Vannah Nettel) and Theo Maske (Anthony Scoggins), a couple whose conservative world is turned completely upside down when Louise’s bloomers fall down in public while waving to the King. Though she pulls them up quickly, and discretely, Theo is convinced the incident will cost him his job as a government clerk. Amid this chaos, Theo is trying to rent a room in their flat, and the prospective lodgers: a poet (Kevin Borcz), an asthmatic (Earl Victorine), and an elderly gentleman (Ken Nitschke), have some underlying surprises of their own. Mix in the nosy neighbor to stir the pot (Donna-Lisa Otto), add Steve Martin’s comic genius, and you have a hilarious and bawdy night of theatre.

The Underpants runs Friday & Saturday, June 21st – July 20th at the beautiful Kennedy Mine Amphitheatre, on North Main Street in Jackson. This show is sponsored by: Jackson Tire Service, Giles Turner, and Mary Spitzer.

Main Street Theatre Works is a professionally-oriented theatre company, performing in the heart of Amador County. Now entering its 30th season, and our 21st Summer Season at the Kennedy Mine Amphitheatre, MSTW continues its dedication to bringing professional and community theatre artists together to produce classical and contemporary plays, striving for a balance that stimulates both artists and audiences.

The setting for the amphitheatre is truly spectacular. Located on the Kennedy Gold Mine property, patrons walk past a tailing wheel (used when the mine was in operation), across an old bridge, into a grass-covered, terraced bowl, surrounded by majestic oaks. There the stage is set for picnicking and enjoying professional quality productions. You are truly sitting on a gold mine, enjoying theatre under the stars.

