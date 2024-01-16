THE SOUND OF MUSIC, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS & More Set for 5-Star Theatricals 2024 Season

5-STAR THEATRICALS has revealed its 2024 season of shows!  All of 5-Star’s productions are locally produced, auditioned and rehearsed in Southern California, and this year, will perform in both the Kavli and Scherr Forum Theatres at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center.  

The 5-STAR THEATRICALS 2024 season:

There’s a whole lotta shakin’ goin’ on…

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

March 15 - 24, 2024 – Kavli Theatre

Book by Colin Escott & Floyd Mutrux

Original Concept and Direction by Floyd Mutrux

Inspired by Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins

The Tony® Award-nominated musical MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET offers an extraordinary twist of fate when Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley come together at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever!  MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET brings that legendary December night to life with an irresistible tale of broken promises, secrets, betrayal and celebrations that is both poignant and funny.  Relive the era with the smash-hit sensation featuring an incredible score of rock ‘n’ roll, gospel, R&B and country hits, performed live onstage by world-class actors and musicians!

The Most Beloved Family Musical of All Time!

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

July 19 – July 28, 2024 – Kavli Theatre

Music by Richard Rodgers   

Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II
Book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse
Suggested by “The Trapp Family Singers” by Maria Augusta Trapp

                                                                                                                              

The final collaboration between Richard Rodgers & Oscar Hammerstein II, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, has become a play beloved around the world. Based on the true story of the Von Trapp Family Singers, this play captures a personal tale of growth and hope amidst the horrors of World War II.  THE SOUND OF MUSIC tells the tale of young postulant Maria Rainer, whose free spirit has trouble fitting into the rules and regulations of Nonnberg Abbey. Commissioned by the Mother Abbess to serve as the governess for seven motherless children, Maria transforms the Von Trapp family home from a place of dour rules and regulations to one filled with joy, with laughter, and with music.

Shing-A-Ling, What a Creepy Thing to be Happening!

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

October 4 - 20, 2024 - Scherr Forum Theatre

Music By Alan Menken

Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman

Just in time for Halloween, we bring to the Forum Theatre, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, a delectable sci-fi horror musical with an electrifying 1960s pop/rock score by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman.  Seymour Krelborn is a meek and dejected assistant at a floral shop who happens upon a strange plant, which he affectionately names “Audrey II” after his crush at the shop.  Little does he know that this strange and unusual plant will develop a soulful R&B voice, a potty mouth, and an unquenchable thirst for HUMAN BLOOD.

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING


Priority Order Memberships for new members for the 5-STAR THEATRICALS 2024 season are being taken now by calling 5-STAR THEATRICALS at (805) 449-2787.

Season Ticket prices range from $65 – $225.  For single ticket and theatre information, call (805) 449-ARTS (2787).  5-STAR THEATRICALS shows perform exclusively at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks.

Subscriptions are on sale now and may be purchased at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center Box Office located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks, or through Click Here, or by phone at (805) 449-2787.  For groups of 10 or more, please call Group Sales, 5-STAR THEATRICALS at (805) 497-8613 x 1.   




