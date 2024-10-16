THE PAJAMA GAME Returns to Conejo Players Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Pajama Game is a timeless comedic love story that won the 1955 Tony for Best Musical, launched Bob Fosse’s career as a Broadway choreographer, and won the 2006 Tony for Best Revival of a Musical. Conejo Players Theatre previously performed The Pajama Game 39 years ago in 1985.

In the show, the conditions at the Sleep-Tite Pajama Factory are anything but peaceful. Sparks fly between new superintendent, Sid Sorokin (portrayed by Brendan Lynch) and Babe Williams (portrayed by Jordyn Crowley), leader of the union grievance committee. Their stormy relationship comes to a head when the workers strike for a 7 1⁄2 cent pay increase, setting off not only a conflict between management and labor, but a battle of the sexes as well.



Director Devery Holmes fell in love with The Pajama Game “because it is just plain fun, sassy, has a great message and has the best music with such classics as ‘Steam Heat’, ‘Hey There’ and ‘Hernando’s Hideaway’. As a director, I love old Broadway gems that haven’t been overdone.”

The Pajama Game is a fun, feisty and sexy musical comedy that just never runs out of steam. Join us on November 8, 2024 for our opening night red carpet and post-show reception for our performers and audience.





