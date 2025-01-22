THE ILUMINATE TOUR Comes To Kavli Theatre In April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The iLuminate Tour will come to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at 8:00 pm. iLuminate has been wowing the world ever sense appearing on AGT more than 10 years ago.

Currently one of the Las Vegas’ top shows, this fantastic fusion of cutting-edge technology and dance features a brilliant cast of the country’s top dancers performing to energetic music – including pop, rock, jazz, hip hop and more.

Audiences will see dancers in electrified glow-in-the-dark suits performing dynamic routines and illusions on a darkened stage. It’s a show that’s completely unique to their brand and incomparable to any other dance performance.

iLuminate is the brainchild of Miral Kotb, a woman whose true passions in life are dance and software engineering. In 2009, Kolb combined her two passions to create the patented iLuminate technology, the tool that enables performers, choreographers, engineers, technicians, stylists and artistic directors to produce explosive performances with customized wireless lighting programs. The results are extraordinary lighting effects choreographed with phenomenal dance moves that take viewers on an exhilarating ride.

You may have seen iLuminate technology in shows around the world — from Cairo to Malaysia and the United States to Hong Kong. The company has been featured on TV shows like Dancing with the Stars, the X-Factor, Good Morning America, The Wendy Williams Show and The Ellen Degeneres Show. As well as The American Music Awards, MTV’s Video Music Awards, BET Awards, The Nickelodeon Awards, Billboard, and Latin Billboard Awards.

Single tickets are on sale now and are priced at $55 - $29. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Bank of America Performing Arts Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com.

