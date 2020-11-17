Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center to Host Virtual Holiday Craft And Gift Fair

The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center announces their Virtual Holiday Craft and Gift Fair to run Nov 20 - 30, 2020 on the Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center website www.svvac.org. This year's event features handmade soaps, candles, jams and jellies, books, wall art, photography, holiday crafts and décor, specialty services, and more!

"We have moved our annual Holiday Craft and Gift Fair to the new virtual platform to make shopping a breeze from the comfort and safety of home," stated organizer Betsy Lastort of the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center. "Our band of merry artisans is eager to bring lots of fun craft, gift, and handmade goodies right to their doorstep". Ten percent of all purchases made during the Virtual Holiday Craft and Gift Fair will be donated to the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center's SHARE THE ARTS program.

The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center is an extension of the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center. "It is a newly created platform for reaching audiences while in person attendance at the Center is not allowed due to the current health crisis," states Cultural Arts Center General Manager Fred Helsel. Currently the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center is closed to the public with a reopening date yet to be determined. "Through the Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center we hope to continue to connect to our patrons and supporters and provide entertainment and information during this time of required social distancing and isolation," added Helsel.

Information about all of the virtual events being offered by SVCAC can be found on the newly created website www.svvac.org the site also features links to local Arts Partners and their events in an effort to help support the Ventura County Arts community.

For more information about the Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center, visit www.svvac.org or contact the Cultural Arts Center at (805) 583-7905.

