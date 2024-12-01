Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center To Present BROADWAY AND BEYOND: NAUGHTY & NICE CABARET

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway and Beyond Cabaret: Naughty & Nice will feature a fusion of fun holiday music and musical theatre favorites on Saturday, December 7, 2024 from 10 am to 4 pm. Performing in the DownStage Cabaret Theater, Broadway and Beyond: Naughty & Nice will focus on holiday songs you didn't know were written by Broadway composers, holiday-themed songs from musicals, beloved holiday songs from Holiday TV specials and movies as well as a mix of holiday songs written by up-and-coming musical theatre composers. Additionally, there will be some audience participation fun for this special holiday version of the show.

Seating is "Cabaret Style" at tables so audiences can enjoy desserts and beverages during the show. Living up to its name, the Broadway and Beyond Cabaret: Naughty & Nice may contain some songs featuring slightly mature subject matter or lyrics, so Santa says it is best to leave the little Elves at home for this one.

Broadway and Beyond Cabaret: Naughty & Nice features vocalists Sharon Gibson, Lauren Josephs, Philip McBride, Kayley Stallings, and Paul Siemens with Musical Director Jenny Chaney on Keyboard, Art Gibson on Bass and Quentin Purviance on Drums. In addition, joining the cast each performance will be some special guest artists from past shows at the Cultural Arts Center. Our Special Guest lineup includes Caitlyn Rose Massey on 12/11, Michael James on 12/12, Stephanie Lesh-Farrell on 12/15, Brittney Wheeler-Keophan on 12/17 and Ariella Salinas Fiore on 12/19.

Tickets are $25 Reserved seating. Please note there is a $2 per ticket surcharge on all tickets whether purchased online or in person. Desserts and beverages sold separately at the performance and are not included in the admission price.

Comments