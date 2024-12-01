Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center To Present Annual Winter Art Market

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Guests will experience fun-filled holiday shopping at the annual Winter Art Market on December 7, 2024 Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 East Los Angeles Avenue in Simi Valley. Explore a vibrant marketplace featuring over 50 local and regional artisans showcasing their unique creations and tasty treats. Find the perfect holiday gifts for your loved ones and enjoy delicious holiday goodies from our fantastic food vendors while supporting local artists and makers. Ignite your imagination with festive storytelling or engage in an arts and crafts project brought to you by the Simi Valley Public Library's Mobile Library Van. In addition, you can even get a library card on the spot.

The Winter Art Market will feature exquisite ceramics, masterful woodwork, hand-made greeting cards, children's books, jewelry, clothing, delicious food, and so much more! Make sure to stop by the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center's information booth to find out more about our year-round community programs and enter for a chance to win a basket full of holiday gifts and cheer.

As a special treat at this year's Winter Art Market, visit Santa's Workshop in the DownStage Theater featuring visits with Santa, face painting and arts and crafts with the incredible Teaching Artists of Art Trek from Newbury Park, and complimentary hot chocolate. Bring the kids and bring your camera for this special family event.

This event is free and open to the public. For further information please visit our website: www.simi-arts.org or call 805-583-7900.

