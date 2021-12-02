Saxaphonist Kenny G Returns To Thousand Oaks

Jazz Saxophonist Kenny G brings his greatest hits and personal favorites back to Thousand Oaks on Sunday, February 22, 2022 at 7:00 pm

The sound of Kenny G's saxophone is as iconic as his curly coif; indeed, both are instantly recognizable. His latest release, New Standards, the title of his 19th studio album, fifth for Concord Records and first since 2015's Brazilian Nights, could well be used to describe his four-decade body of work, a vision of jazz that helped launch both a musical genre and radio format. After director Penny Lane's critically acclaimed HBO documentary, Listening to Kenny G - which humorously reconsiders the purist critical backlash to his music - and a demand performance on Kanye West's Grammy-winning Jesus Is King album, it's now cool to not only be Kenny G, but admit you're a fan of his as well.

"I didn't realize how strong the message was until I saw the finished film," says Kenny, who has both the best-selling instrumental album of all time in the Diamond-selling, 12-times-platinum 1992 Breathless, earning him his only Grammy Award among 15 nominations, and the Guinness Book of World Records mark for longest sustained note ever recorded on the saxophone. The feature probes some of the many Kenny G accomplishments, from his song "Going Home" being used as the official end-of-work-day anthem in China to his skills as a golfer and airline pilot. He was also one of the original 10 investors in his Seattle hometown Starbucks Coffee.

New Standards continues the musical path that has seen Kenny G sell 75 million albums around the world, looking back to the classic '50s and '60s jazz ballads for inspiration, updating them with new studio technology, such as the digital ability to piece together songs note by note from different performances. The album forms an aural narrative, which makes it the perfect vehicle to demonstrate to film directors and music supervisors that Kenny G, the world's most popular instrumental musician, is overdue to compose his first movie score.

Single tickets go on sale Dec. 3 and are priced at $102 - $52 with group discounts available. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com.