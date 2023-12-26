Santa Paula Theater Center Presents THE NEW CENTURY On The BackStage

Backstage at Santa Paula Theater Center presents THE NEW CENTURY, by Paul Rudnick, which will play from January 12 – January 21 2024 on their Back Stage at 8 pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:30 pm on Sundays. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased at Click Here or via sptcbox@gmail.com.

When the playwright is Paul Rudnick, expectations are geared for a play both hilarious and smart, and THE NEW CENTURY is no exception. It is a funny and outrageous comedy, but it doesn't stop there. Mr. Rudnick is in a provocative mood, and the resulting work, set in New York City, raises questions not easily answered.

When THE NEW CENTURY premiered, The NY Times declared “The one-liners fly like rockets in THE NEW CENTURY, the rollicking bill of short plays by Paul Rudnick, building on time-honored tradition within gay and Jewish humor. Mr. Rudnick turns stereotypes into bullet-deflecting armor and jokes into an inexhaustible supply of ammunition.”

David Henderson directs a stellar cast which includes Sindy McKay as Barbara Ellen, Elixeo Flores as Mr. Charles, Shelby Sandefur as Helene, Kris Voros as David/Shane, and Lysbet Perez as Joann.

The Santa Paula Theater Center is located at 125 South 7th Street, Santa Paula, CA 93060. General Admission seats for this production are $20.00. Please Note: THE NEW CENTURY contains mature content – no on under 18 will be admitted. To purchase tickets visit Click Here or sptcbox@gmail.com. For more information call (805) 525-4645.