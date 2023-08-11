SOCKS IN THE FRYING PAN Comes to Scherr Forum in September

One of the most sought-after Irish bands in music today, Socks in the Frying Pan comes to the Scherr Forum Theatre on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 7:30 pm.

Their dynamic vocal harmonies, virtuosic musical ability and their onstage wit has captured and captivated audiences the world around. Socks in the Frying Pan are comprised of Aodán Coyne on guitar and vocals and the accomplished Hayes brothers--Shane Hayes on accordion and Fiachra Hayes on fiddle & banjo. This youthful trio blend Irish traditional melodies with their own personal flair which has gained them critical acclaim and accolades including ‘New Band of the Year’ by the Irish Music Association.

Hailing from the Irish music mecca that is Ennis, County Clare the ‘Socks sound’ came as a biproduct of three friends playing in pubs together, learning from one another and having fun. An album was the inevitable next step - their first unassuming entry into the world of Irish music recordings. Fast forward one year later and the album had won ‘Album of the Year’ from the Live Ireland music awards.

Five years and two more multi-award-winning studio albums later, the band have headlined all of the major Irish music festivals in America and have branched into the broader world music scene, performing at the likes of the Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield Kansas, the Tønder folk music festival in Denmark and alongside such acts as Sting, Aretha Franklin and Rod Stewart at the world famous New Orleans Jazz Festival to name but a few.

The group has been embraced in the United States and praised for their modern traditional style and energetic approach to music. They have a clear love for live performance which only compliments the traditional essence in their shows and makes for a truly unique form of entertainment.

Single tickets are on sale now and are priced at $35 with group discounts available. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster online at Click Here, or through the Bank of America Performing Arts Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com