SESAME STREET LIVE! SAY HELLO Comes to Thousand Oaks Next Summer

Performances are on Sunday, June 9, 2024, at 1:00 pm & 6:00 pm.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

Sesame Street Live! Say Hello comes to the Fred Kavli Theatre for two shows, Sunday, June 9, 2024, at 1:00 pm & 6:00 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 17 at 10am.

Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster, and their friends from Sesame Street are coming to your neighborhood to say hello! In Sesame Street Live! Say Hello, you can sing and dance with your favorite furry friends while enjoying fun surprises along the way. So put on your dancing shoes and make your way to where the air is sweet for this all-new celebration on Sesame Street!

“For over 50 years, Sesame Workshop has worked at the intersection of education, media, and research, creating joyful experiences that enrich minds and expand hearts,” said Whit Higgins, Sesame Workshop Executive Vice President, Head of Global Enterprises. “Our beloved characters, iconic shows, outreach in communities, and more bring playful early learning to families in more than 150 countries and advance our mission to help children everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder.”

Fans can visit SesameStreetLive.com now for tour dates and ticket information and follow Sesame Street Live social media for exclusive tour content.

Single tickets are on sale Friday, Nov. 17 and are priced at $62- $42 with group discounts available. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Bank of America Performing Arts Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit Click Here




