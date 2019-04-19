Raymond Michael's Elvis Mother's Day Tribute Comes To Cultural Arts Center

Treat your mom to a special night out this year featuring Raymond Michael's Elvis Tribute to Mother's Day on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at 7:30 pm! Hailed as one of the top Elvis Presley tribute artists in the US, Raymond Michael is a sure fire crowd pleaser. Featuring an evening of all the King's greatest hits including Love Me Tender, Blue Suede Shoes, Heartbreak Hotel and more you won't want to miss this fabulous evening of fun for the entire family.

When Raymond Michael was a freshman operatic voice major and football player at California Lutheran University, he was asked to represent the football team on a panel when a hypnotist show came on campus. The hypnotist asked Michael to perform as Elvis; he did, received a standing ovation, and has been performing as Elvis ever since. He has performed for ten summers at Knott's Berry Farm, five summers at Six Flags Over Texas, at five other Six Flag Parks, in main showrooms in Las Vegas, Lake Tahoe and Reno, on national network, international and cable television shows, and in major concert tours of the United States, Canada and the world.

Dick Clark, the Grandaddy of Rock 'n Roll, selected Michael as one of the best Elvis tribute acts in the world, claiming he was "the greatest impersonator in the business today," adding, " Elvis would have been honored."

Michael owns over 30 jumpsuits that are exact replicas of Elvis Presley's, most of them made by Gene Doucette - the man who designed all of Elvis' jumpsuits. In addition to his Elvis act, Michael also does a great tribute to Tom Jones, which is part of his Casino Superstars Show.

When not impersonating Elvis, Michael teaches chorus and musical show production at Moorpark High School. He was honored with NBC 4 Television's Crystal Apple Award for Teaching Excellence. When time permits, he will take to the stage as the lead in a musical or opera. Michaels lives in Moorpark with his wife, Pam and their four sons: Raymond, Jr., Joseph, Jonathon, and Ethan.

Tickets sell out fast so get yours today for Sunday, May 12, 2019 at 7:30 pm! Tickets: $29 Adult, $27 Senior and Student, $22 Children 12 and Under and can be purchased online at www.simi-arts.org or by calling 805-583-7900.





Related Articles Shows View More Thousand Oaks Stories

More Hot Stories For You